Move and win roundup: Week of August 10, 2020

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover August 10 through 14, 2020.

AnyMind Group appointed Vaibhav Odhekar to its board of directors. Odhekar is a co-founder of POKKT Mobile Ads, which AnyMind acquired in March. He will continue to lead India and the Middle East for AnyMind. In addition, AnyMind appointed three new MDs, all of whom also joined from POKKT Mobile Ads:

Siddharth Kelkar , managing director, performance business. Before joining POKKT he held leadership roles in SVG Media, CNBC TV18, The Times Group and Reliance Games.

, managing director, agency business. Aima formerly held leadership positions in Culture Machine Media, Astro Malaysia, Bloomberg TV and Turner Broadcasting System. Dinesh Kailash Kumar, managing director, product. He previously held product-related roles in InMobi, Microsoft IDC Bangalore, Yahoo!, Conformia Software Labs and IonIdea.

Accenture announced senior appointments in Singapore and Southeast Asia, effective September 1. The company has appointed:

Teo Lay Lim as chairperson for Accenture in Singapore, a newly created role. Teo, previously market unit lead for Southeast Asia and country managing director for Accenture in Singapore, will focus on strategy and policy issues of importance to both private and public-sector companies. She will also continue to serve in various institutional roles in Singapore, including the APEC Business Advisory Council, Future Economy Council, Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence and on boards like the Institute for HR professionals and Singapore Accountancy Commission.

Divyesh Vithlani as market unit lead for Accenture in Southeast Asia, succeeding Teo. He has over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial markets across Europe and Asia Pacific, and most recently led Accenture's financial services group across Southeast Asia. In his new role.

Industry association PRHK appointed its new board for 2020/2021, which came into effect in July with the following appointments:

Chairperson: Rachel Catanach , FleishmanHillard

, FleishmanHillard Deputy Chairperson: Annouchka Behrmann , Edelman

, Edelman Treasurer: David Croasdale , Newell

, Newell Honorary Secretary: Simeon Mellalieu , Ketchum

, Ketchum Membership: Felix Poon , Vis Communications

, Vis Communications Partnerships: Kiri Sinclair , Sinclair

, Sinclair Digital & Marketing Co-Chair: Ben Evetts , Independent, Carbo Yu , Sinclair

, Independent, , Sinclair Education & Mentorship Programme Chair: Maria Cheong, Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Medallia, an experience-management company, has appointed Heather Paterson as its new ANZ country manager. She joins following more than seven years with leading SaaS financial technology provider, Intralinks, where she was most recently director for Asia Pacific and Japan. Paterson will lead Medallia’s Australia team and spearhead the launch of operations in New Zealand, expected over the coming quarters. In addition, the company announced the launch of a Singapore data centre, its 10th worldwide, which will host all of the company's Medallia Experience Cloud solutions, including video, digital, speech, conversations, text analytics and the company’s artificial intelligence product, Athena.

Management consultancy LanciaConsult announced the launch of a marketing practice, headed by former Dentsu Aegis executive Duncan Pointer. The offering will include four core services: marketing strategy; people and operations; creative and visual identity; and technology. Pointer was previouslya client partner at Dentsu Aegis Network and the CEO of its media agency, Vizeum.

Global communications agency Purple appointed Kieran Ho as senior vice president in its Hong Kong office. He was previously editorial director at luxury lifestyle print and online magazine Legend. Ho will report to Laura Southwood, Hong Kong MD, and to the group’s board of directors. Purple acquired Hong Kong leisure and lifestyle agency Prime in 2019, which was rebranded to Purple earlier this year.

Neon Leaders, which offers expert counsel and hands-on involvement from senior marketing executives on a flexible basis, announced that three new marketers from the region have joined its collective. They are:

Adrian Toy , who has held marketing and digital leadership roles in APAC for companies including GE, J&J, Universal McCann and Puma. He was most recently vice president of digital for Melco Resorts and Entertainment. He specialises in agile marketing, digital transformation, social media, ecommerce, martech and CRM.

, who has held marketing and digital leadership roles in APAC for companies including GE, J&J, Universal McCann and Puma. He was most recently vice president of digital for Melco Resorts and Entertainment. He specialises in agile marketing, digital transformation, social media, ecommerce, martech and CRM. Hina Wainwright , most recently global head of marketing and head of marketing for APAC at Tag. Wainwright specialises in marketing strategy, excellence in lead generation, digital marketing, customer experience and marketing transformation.

, most recently global head of marketing and head of marketing for APAC at Tag. Wainwright specialises in marketing strategy, excellence in lead generation, digital marketing, customer experience and marketing transformation. Andrew Harrison, who held marketing director and CEO roles in Europe before working for Ogilvy, Superunion and TBWA across Asia. More recently an independent consultant, Harrison offers a strong mix of brand and agency experience across all aspects of brand marketing.

FWD Singapore has issued an RFP as it begins a pitch for a new creative agency partner. The brand said it is seeking "a bright, creative and committed team to ride alongside us and deliver impactful communications which will make a difference and change the way people feel about insurance in Singapore". Interested parties can reach out to CMO Mahima Tankha Marwah.

Wavemaker Vietnam appointed Uyen Phan as managing director. Previously client partner, Phan has spent six years with Maxus and then Wavemaker, and has nearly 20 years of industry experience. She has worked on clients including AB Inbev, HSBC, SC Johnson, Singapore Airlines, Unicharm, Colgate, L’Oreal, SC Johnson, Huawei, Hitachi, Honda and Zott, and her agency experience includes Dentsu Alpha and PHD Vietnam.

Tatler Asia has announced Sophie Jian as its new chief operating officer and president, who will support chairman and CEO Michel Lamunière in scaling the business across Asia and accelerating towards a digital-first media company for Asia’s most influential communities. Jian hails from China and has an MBA from Duke University in the USA. Previously, she worked as the international chief financial officer for Bloomberg Media Group as well as CFO and senior vice president of operations for Asia at Warner Music Group. Meanwhile, Peter Cheung is rejoining Tatler Asia as regional advisor on engagement, PR and business development. Cheung will play a key role increasing Tatler’s engagement and reach with its audiences, serve as brand ambassador and drive key initiatives such as the flagship Tatler Ball. Cheung has worked in in the luxury sector for over 20 years, starting Hong Kong Tatler in 1997, before moving onto Sotheby’s, Dior, Versace, Van Cleef & Arpels, before establishing his consulting firm in 2015.

Juwai IQI appointed Leon Kong as general manager of online advertising solutions. The company operates the property sites IQI Global and Juwai Limited. Kong, who founded iProperty Group in 2003, has nearly two decades of experience in the high-growth online real estate and property tech businesses. Prior to this new full-time, permanent role, he was a senior advisor to Juwai IQI since early 2019.

Yellophant Digital, a Mumbai-based digital agency within Merge Infinity Global, won digital and creative duties for sugarcane juice brand Cane Juicery. The agency will handle social media content, creative, SEO, online reputation management, media planning, buying, and strategy across all digital platforms.

Sandpiper Communications appointed Suri Cheng as an account director in China. Based in Shanghai, Cheng will be responsible for leading local and regional client accounts and driving new business efforts. She will work closely with Sandpiper’s teams in Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney. She has worked at Edelman, Ogilvy, WE Communications and EMG and has worked on both domestic clients (including China Construction Bank, China Jianyin Investment Group and Doublestar (M&A), ZTE Mobile Devices and Tencent), as well as international companies (including PayPal, Two Sigma, Fisher Investment, Fidelity International, Societe Generale Group, HSBC, HP, Intel, Tellurian, Bloomberg, Etihad and Monsanto).

Matt Cullen, the founding partner and creative director of Arcade and former chief creative officer of Digitas, is joining ADNA as the fourth partner in the quantitative-data agency. (Full story)

Publicis Groupe is launching its PR and communications agency MSL in New Zealand and has appointed Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MD. (Full story)