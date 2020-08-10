MSL sets up shop in New Zealand

Publicis Groupe is launching its PR and communications agency MSL in New Zealand and has appointed Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MD.

The agency will offer a full suite of communications services including particular expertise in corporate communications, reputation management, crisis management, media relations, consumer PR and social media, according to Publicis.

Margaret Key, CEO of MSL for APAC and MEA, said in a release that Kerr-Newell's experience and appreciation of PR as a strategic driver of an integrated model are exactly what is needed in the market.

Added Michael Rebelo, Publicis Groupe’s CEO for New Zealand and Australia, “PR and Communications are an important part of the marketing mix for our clients, and as a Groupe, we have felt for some time that we needed to bolster this capability in New Zealand to be able to offer truly end-to-end solutions."

Kerr-Newell commented that she looks forward to presenting MSL's "distinct form of communications expertise" to the market.

Prior to her NZ role with Saatchi & Saatchi, Kerr-Newell was London-based marketing director for Saatchi & Saatchi across Europe, Middle East and Africa. She has also served on the board of directors for Saatchi & Saatchi Sweden and was part of the network’s global sustainability board. Earlier in her career she was with independent SweeneyVesty in Wellington and London.