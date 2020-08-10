India campaign targets discrimination against locals

Indian breeds of dogs and cats deserve love, and they return that affection "just as hard" as non-native breeds, according to a campaign by Tonic Worldwide for World For All, a Mumbai animal-adoption organisation.

Appealing to patriotism by echoing prime minister Narendra Modi's recent call for Indian self-reliance, the 'Vocal For Local Pets' campaign targets the low adoption rates and discrimination that Indian breeds are said to face.

"By no means do we mean to shame adoption of foreign breeds," said Sharmee Bhatt of World For All. "Our aim is for everyone to look at these intelligent and sturdy Indian breeds the same way they look at other breeds, and together we hope to find loving homes for them through this initiative."

Ad Nut suspects that Indian dog breeds are just as pre-disposed to be murderous beasts as their kin from anywhere else in the world. But as long as their humans prevent them from rending innocent woodland creatures into bloody shreds, Ad Nut supposes that Gulati and Bartok and all their friends (see the social-media and website images above) deserve happy homes.