Ad Nut
Aug 10, 2020

India campaign targets discrimination against locals

'Made in India' breeds of cats and dogs plead for some love in a campaign for an animal adoption outfit in Mumbai, in a campaign by Tonic Worldwide.

Indian breeds of dogs and cats deserve love, and they return that affection "just as hard" as non-native breeds, according to a campaign by Tonic Worldwide for World For All, a Mumbai animal-adoption organisation. 

Appealing to patriotism by echoing prime minister Narendra Modi's recent call for Indian self-reliance, the 'Vocal For Local Pets' campaign targets the low adoption rates and discrimination that Indian breeds are said to face. 

"By no means do we mean to shame adoption of foreign breeds," said Sharmee Bhatt of World For All. "Our aim is for everyone to look at these intelligent and sturdy Indian breeds the same way they look at other breeds, and together we hope to find loving homes for them through this initiative."

Ad Nut suspects that Indian dog breeds are just as pre-disposed to be murderous beasts as their kin from anywhere else in the world. But as long as their humans prevent them from rending innocent woodland creatures into bloody shreds, Ad Nut supposes that Gulati and Bartok and all their friends (see the social-media and website images above) deserve happy homes. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

