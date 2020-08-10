Search
tonic worldwide
1 day ago
L’Oréal Paris assigns India's digital creative duties to Tonic Worldwide
The account was won post a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
Aug 10, 2020
India campaign targets discrimination against locals
'Made in India' breeds of cats and dogs plead for some love in a campaign for an animal adoption outfit in Mumbai, in a campaign by Tonic Worldwide.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins