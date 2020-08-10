tonic worldwide

L’Oréal Paris assigns India's digital creative duties to Tonic Worldwide
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

L’Oréal Paris assigns India's digital creative duties to Tonic Worldwide

The account was won post a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

India campaign targets discrimination against locals
Aug 10, 2020
Ad Nut

India campaign targets discrimination against locals

'Made in India' breeds of cats and dogs plead for some love in a campaign for an animal adoption outfit in Mumbai, in a campaign by Tonic Worldwide.

