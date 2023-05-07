Advertising Digital Marketing News
L’Oréal Paris assigns India's digital creative duties to Tonic Worldwide

The account was won post a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

L’Oréal Paris has appointed Tonic Worldwide to handle its digital creative duties. 
 
The agency will be responsible for growing the brand's business through optimising consumer journeys across various e-tailer platforms.
 
The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Tonic Worldwide’s Mumbai office.
 
Divya Reddy Shah, general manager, L’Oréal Paris, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tonic to the L’Oréal Paris family. With science, and innovation at the core, we at L’Oréal Paris, strive to create a difference in the Indian beauty market with our differentiated products which are backed by science. We are ecstatic to join hands with Tonic to drive our digital strategies and executions and accelerate the beauty revolution in India.”
 
Chetan Asher, co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, “We are excited to partner with L’Oréal Paris in its vision to reach relevant audiences for this category. Being a very specialised category, it needs a deep understanding of the consumer need gaps to nudge them with the right communication within various stages of their online journey. Our specialist arm GIPSI will play an important role along with our e-commerce expertise in realising this vision.”
