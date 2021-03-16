Wunderman Thompson wins global creative Dubai Tourism AOR

Wunderman Thompson Dubai has been appointed by the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM) as its campaign creative partner for the next three years.

The award concludes a worldwide pitch conducted in the last quarter of 2020. Wunderman Thompson’s Dubai office, which will be leading the business, helmed the pitch with the support of a tremendous effort by six offices across its global network.

Wunderman Thompson will now be in charge of driving DTCM’s campaign strategy and communications through DTCM’s international marketing ecosystem, including digital, TV, print, and social.

Nassib Boueri, chief executive officer at Wunderman Thompson MENA commented: "Nothing compares to working with a great team, an ambitious client, and promoting one of the world’s most sought after destinations. We could not be prouder of our people, our network and the continued partnership with Dubai tourism, and we look forward to creating outstanding work to drive the DTCM business and brand."

The appointment arrives at a key period for the tourism industry. Dubai, a city that has always been popular with travellers around the world, continues to be a highly sought after destination this year as post-Covid travel increases and is looking forward to hosting Expo 2020 in October.