dubai
1 day ago
Wunderman Thompson wins global creative Dubai Tourism AOR
The appointment as the brand’s global campaign creative agency of record concludes a multinational, multi-agency pitch.
Nov 12, 2018
James Rees elected as new ICCA president
After an extensive campaign, Rees beat out two other candidates to take the title.
Sep 14, 2011
Emirates named title sponsor of Australian Open
DUBAI - Emirates Airlines has signed a deal with World Sport Group, making it the naming rights sponsor for The Australian Open over the next three years.
Jun 24, 2011
Oze Indonesia opens in Japan, with Dubai and Hong Kong to come
INDONESIA – Oze Indonesia is looking to further expand its overseas business to Dubai and Hong Kong, after the establishment of its second international office in Japan recently.
