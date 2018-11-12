dubai

Wunderman Thompson wins global creative Dubai Tourism AOR
1 day ago
Sofia Serrano

The appointment as the brand’s global campaign creative agency of record concludes a multinational, multi-agency pitch.

James Rees elected as new ICCA president
Nov 12, 2018
Staff Writer

After an extensive campaign, Rees beat out two other candidates to take the title.

Emirates named title sponsor of Australian Open
Sep 14, 2011
Staff Reporters

DUBAI - Emirates Airlines has signed a deal with World Sport Group, making it the naming rights sponsor for The Australian Open over the next three years.

Oze Indonesia opens in Japan, with Dubai and Hong Kong to come
Jun 24, 2011
Racheal Lee

INDONESIA – Oze Indonesia is looking to further expand its overseas business to Dubai and Hong Kong, after the establishment of its second international office in Japan recently.

