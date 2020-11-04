WPP regional director announces retirement

Stuart Neish, APAC regional director with WPP, made a retirement announced on LinkedIn, noting that October 31 was his last day with the company.

"It has been a great journey of almost 27 years for me, beginning in Berkeley Square in London in 1994 and closing in Tokyo, with stops in Hong Kong and Singapore along the way," Neish wrote. "Never a dull moment! I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented people in the group over the years. To each of you I give my heartfelt thanks for your friendship, support and loyalty."

Neish has served as regional director for WPP since 2005. He also held a non-executive director title with ADK from 2011 until its sale to Bain Capital in 2018 and has served as a director of Seoul-based, LG-owned agency GIIR since 2018. His LinkedIn profile indicates that he has stepped down from this position as well.

Prior to WPP, Neish held regional finance positions at Y&R, Wunderman and J Walter Thompson. He first came to Asia in 1996 after two-plus years at WPP in London.

WPP could not be reached for comment.