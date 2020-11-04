Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

WPP regional director announces retirement

Stuart Neish, who has been APAC regional director at WPP since 2005, now lists his status as "Looking forward to the next chapter".

Stuart Neish
Stuart Neish

Stuart Neish, APAC regional director with WPP, made a retirement announced on LinkedIn, noting that October 31 was his last day with the company.

"It has been a great journey of almost 27 years for me, beginning in Berkeley Square in London in 1994 and closing in Tokyo, with stops in Hong Kong and Singapore along the way," Neish wrote. "Never a dull moment! I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented people in the group over the years. To each of you I give my heartfelt thanks for your friendship, support and loyalty."

Neish has served as regional director for WPP since 2005. He also held a non-executive director title with ADK from 2011 until its sale to Bain Capital in 2018 and has served as a director of Seoul-based, LG-owned agency GIIR since 2018. His LinkedIn profile indicates that he has stepped down from this position as well.

Prior to WPP, Neish held regional finance positions at Y&R, Wunderman and J Walter Thompson. He first came to Asia in 1996 after two-plus years at WPP in London.

WPP could not be reached for comment.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

1 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

2 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

3 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

5 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

6 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

7 Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

8 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

9 WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

10 Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

Related Articles

WPP integrates Indian agency The Glitch into VMLY&R
Advertising
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

WPP integrates Indian agency The Glitch into VMLY&R

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline
Advertising
Oct 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline

China and India drag down WPP revenue improvement in Q3
Advertising
Oct 29, 2020
Gideon Spanier

China and India drag down WPP revenue improvement in Q3

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking
Media
Oct 23, 2020
Omar Oakes

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick ...

Just Published

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model
Digital
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and ...

Asia VP of marketing Nirmal Nair weighs in on ‘collapsing’ agency silos and why the brand is spending 20% of its media budget on those not looking for cars.

In a volatile world, your home is your refuge
The Work
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

In a volatile world, your home is your refuge

Ikea's new campaign, via TBWA Singapore, says that your home can be a buffer to the noise and fragility of the outside world.

AI bias is not always bad in marketing
Digital
13 hours ago
Min Sun

AI bias is not always bad in marketing

Bias is often perceived as a negative, but marketers can exploit it to get results quicker—so long as they understand the limitations, says Appier's chief AI scientist.

How marketers embrace ecommerce and make their brand stand out
Advertising
15 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How marketers embrace ecommerce and make their ...

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS WEBINAR: Brands need to devise unique communication plans to interest consumers tired of stale content, top executives from Shopee, TripAdvisor and Celtra tell us.