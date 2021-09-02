Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Lylah Juinio, BBDO Shanghai

With a knack for building locally relevant communications strategies, Juinio and the BBDO Shanghai hub she helped build are seen as indispensable extensions of the Mars marketing team.

Women to Watch 2021: Lylah Juinio, BBDO Shanghai
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Lylah Juinio

Managing director, global hub lead for Mars
BBDO Shanghai
China

Proclaimed as an instrumental extension of Mars' marketing team and a driving force behind the company's business in China, Lylah Juinio gets credit for BBDO Shanghai being appointed as one of only four global hubs for Mars’ brands. A Philippines native, Juinio has 26 years of experience in the industry—21 of it in the land she now calls her second home and more than 10 of it at BBDO Shanghai.

Between 2017 and 2019, as GM for Team Mars, she developed and implemented changes to the working model between BBDO, Mars Wrigley and partner agencies, which led to the establishment of the BBDO Shanghai Hub. This involved moving teams from Beijing and Guangzhou to Shanghai while ensuring that workstreams and relationships weren’t compromised. 

Prior to this leadership role, Juinio was regional business director for Johnson & Johnson and Tourism Australia.

With all these international brands, Juinio works to ensure that communication and creative offerings are locally relevant and aspirational for Chinese consumers. Under her hand, Dove, Snickers, Extra and Doublemint have all seen growth in brand penetration and relevance.

Juinio blends a strong appetite for creativity with an equally robust focus on strategy. She maintains an edge of curiosity about the ongoing media and consumer transformation in China, and sees it as her task to help clients navigate the changing landscape with the integration of data, technology and creativity—fuelled by powerful consumer and cultural truths. 

As a leader, Juinio demonstrates sensitivity and understanding of people and personalities, allowing her to work well across diverse groups. She is also a firm believer and supporter of women in the industry. She participates in Omnicom's Omniwomen initiative, a platform for women to share experiences and celebrate successes. She is also an active mentor to rising stars within BBDO and collaborates with BBDO’s University in providing courses that upskill junior staffers, especially client-management teams.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Hira Mohibullah, BBDO
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Hira Mohibullah, BBDO

Women to Watch 2021: Amber Chen, DuoZhun
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Amber Chen, DuoZhun

Women to Watch 2021: Nikki Ding, Matterkind
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Nikki Ding, Matterkind

Women to Watch 2021: Ning (Jessica) Zhang, Mindshare
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Ning (Jessica) Zhang, Mindshare

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
17 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.