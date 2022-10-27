Which candy brand has the best Halloween 2022 invention?

Halloween can be a scary time for candy brands as they try to come up with new ways to stand out from competitors.

Reese’s, Airheads and Kit Kat have all invented unique products this year, each of which solves a different issue for trick-or-treaters.

Reese’s

Friends and family won’t stop stealing your candy? Reese’s has a solution. The brand has created a Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag, which has a secret compartment to hide candy in.

Airheads

Airheads made Candy Flavored Dental Floss to bridge the longstanding holiday tension between candy makers and dentists in an effort to make the dentist’s house a more desirable stop this year. The goal is to have thousands of flosses being handed out at dentists’ homes nationwide, according to an Airheads statement.

Kit Kat

Forget about those dreaded “just take one” signs. Kit Kat invented a trick-or-treat bowl that never ends.

Which campaign is your favourite?