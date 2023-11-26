‘We’ve reached peak purpose’, Adam & Eve/DDB’s Martin Beverley says
Adam & Eve/DDB CSO believes there’s an appetite from brands, agencies and consumers for work that’s ‘not afraid of selling’, 4Creative's Lynsey Atkin concurs.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
The rise of in-game marketing and eSports in China: ...
The potential to reach the gaming audience in China is massive fuelled by a surge of 480 million players. Mindshare's Liu Yi shares how brands can tap into the dynamic audience amidst regulatory shifts.
Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023
All the latest moves and wins from RGA Australia, BBH India, Sling and Stone, Hatched, Nielsen, and more.
40 Under 40 2023: Anisha Iyer, OMD
A force to be reckoned with, OMD India CEO Anisha Iyer is a shining example of the country’s leading female role models in digital and technology advertising.
Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with ...
In an exclusive chat with Campaign, former Y&R and Publicis CEO Matthew Godfrey explains how generative AI and MediaMonks' digital-first approach lured him back to the ad world.