We Are Social acquires ATL agency Metta in Hong Kong

We Are Social has acquired above-the-line agency Metta Communications in Hong Kong. Metta will be rebranded to Metta/We Are Social under the new ownership and will work alongside We Are Social’s existing team in Hong Kong.

Donald Wong has taken on the general manager role of Metta/We Are Social, and he will report to Pete Lin, CEO of We Are Social in North Asia. Wong was previously general manager at We Are Social Hong Kong, a role he has held since the office first opened in 2018. Matt Tse, formerly ECD at Metta Communications, is now ECD across all clients. All teams will work closely with We Are Social's team of 135 in North Asia.

The partnership is aimed at creating an integrated offering given Metta’s expertise in television advertising and We Are Social’s in social campaigns. Some of Metta’s past work have included a launch campaign for Ikea Hong Kong’s Tsuen Wan store, and it also created the famous cat mascot for retail giant Mannings.

Wong said: “Metta has consistently proven its creative chops so this deal not only increases We Are Social’s presence in Hong Kong, it adds a whole new level of street cred. We couldn’t be in a better position to serve the growing digital and integrated marketing demands in the market.”

Lin added that We Are Social is now in the best position to support brands looking to reach the Hong Kong market, as well as homegrown brands in Hong Kong looking to market to the rest of the world.

We Are Social and Metta’s clients in the region now include TCL, Alipay, Hong Kong Palace Museum, Abbott Laboratories, Klook, and Livi Bank.