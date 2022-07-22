metta communications
We Are Social acquires ATL agency Metta in Hong Kong
The partnership is said to boost We Are Social’s integrated offerings in Hong Kong, as informed by client demands.
Mannings faces PR fallout over milk-powder issue
HONG KONG - Local retailer Mannings is facing growing criticism, in social and mainstrream media, over shortages of milk-powder products due to bulk buying by mainland people who turn around and sell the products at a profit in China.
Fortune Pharmacal continues emotional theme with ad featuring the fight of a marginal school principal
Fortune Pharmacal's new ad campaign features the real-life story of principal Leung Kee-cheong's (梁紀昌) battle to save his marginal primary school in West Kowloon. The message is that we need to go the extra mile to find fortune.
Ocean Park combines horror and fashion to promote 'hauntingly hip' Halloween
Mashing-up of celebrities and visual icons from the fashion and horror-movie worlds, Ocean Park and its creative agency Metta Communications have launched a creepy campaign for the park's annual Halloween event.
MediaCom Hong Kong retains Ocean Park media account for another three years
HONG KONG - Ocean Park has awarded media duties to MediaCom Hong Kong for another three years after a pitch in July.
North and South Pole animals unite to promote Ocean Park Polar Adventure
HONG KONG - As the last step of its long-term master redevelopment plan, Ocean Park today opened the doors on a new exhibit called Polar Adventure, with support from a new marketing campaign created by longtime agency partner Metta Communications and MediaCom.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins