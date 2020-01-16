acquisitions
Adtech fuels M&A deals in 2019 as holding companies hit the brakes
Dentsu once again topped the list, but its total of 12 was far below the 34 it made in 2018, says Results International.
M&A deals slow down but value grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.
WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.
Cvent acquires mobile event app DoubleDutch
The acquisition will aim to boost Cvent’s onsite solutions and in-house talent pool.
Anderes Fourdy acquires Crest Evendz
The Malaysian PCO aims to deliver more congresses.
The ups and downs of M&A in events
The trend of larger networks seeking out opportunities with speciality agencies sounds peachy in theory, but not always so in practice.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins