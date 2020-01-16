acquisitions

Adtech fuels M&A deals in 2019 as holding companies hit the brakes
Jan 16, 2020
Jennifer Small

Dentsu once again topped the list, but its total of 12 was far below the 34 it made in 2018, says Results International.

M&A deals slow down but value grows
Jul 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.

WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Jul 1, 2019
Omar Oakes

Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.

Cvent acquires mobile event app DoubleDutch
Jun 17, 2019
Staff Writer

The acquisition will aim to boost Cvent’s onsite solutions and in-house talent pool.

Anderes Fourdy acquires Crest Evendz
Jun 14, 2019
Staff Writer

The Malaysian PCO aims to deliver more congresses.

The ups and downs of M&A in events
May 20, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

The trend of larger networks seeking out opportunities with speciality agencies sounds peachy in theory, but not always so in practice.

