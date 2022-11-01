Victoria Police asks if you could be more...

Victoria Police has launched a new recruitment campaign from Wunderman Thompson, Melbourne, the first piece of work since WT landed the Victoria Police’s creative account after a competitive pitch.

The campaign, ‘Made for More’, is a call to service for those in the Victorian community who know they are capable of more.

The campaign aims to inspire, motivate, and give confidence to applicants by calling out the values that are core to Victoria Police and common to all police officers. Embedded in the campaign are the unique skills that applicants can bring to policing, essential for making Victoria a safer place.





The messaging in the film shines a spotlight on inclusivity, safety, respect, and career progression, and makes the job position look benevolent and community oriented, a far cry from the shocking headlines which the department made in 2021 for the excessive use of force, brutality and tear gas to quell the Covid lockdown protests.

Steph Gwee, associate creative director, Wunderman Thompson comments on the current campaign: “To connect with our audience we needed to show the rewarding nature of joining Victoria Police and the many career paths open to them beyond their first year.”

“To attract more applicants to Victoria Police our campaign evolves in a considered and staged approach, from awareness through to conversion. With the applicant journey in mind throughout, we have shaped our communications accordingly to ensure we connect meaningfully.”

The campaign will run across TV, cinema, radio, press, OOH, digital and social media.

Credits

Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson, Melbourne

Production House, MOFA: Directed by Joel Harmsworth

Sound: Squeeke Clean

Editing: ARC

Media: OMD