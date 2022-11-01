recruitment campaign

Nov 1, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Victoria Police asks if you could be more...

Struggling to attract new recruits after implementing the infamous Covid mandates, Victoria Police's launches new recruitment campaign with Wunderman Thompson.

Oct 22, 2010
Staff Reporters

Singapore Prisons picks Up Brand Buzz for recruitment campaign

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Prison Service has appointed Up Brand Buzz for a recruitment drive, effective in November.

Oct 11, 2010
Staff Reporters

SCB uses social medium for 'World's Coolest Intern' campaign

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has upped its ante in its hiring strategy by leveraging on social media for its 'World’s Coolest Intern' competition.

