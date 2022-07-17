Digital Media News
Jessica Heygate
2 days ago

VaynerNFT rebrands to Vayner3 as it broadens purview

While NFT was the ‘word of the year in 2021,’ brands are investing in a broad spectrum of metaverse and Web3 experiences, says president Avery Akkineni.

Vayner3’s president Avery Akkineni and CEO Gary Vaynerchuk (Getty)
Vayner3’s president Avery Akkineni and CEO Gary Vaynerchuk (Getty)

VaynerX’s consultancy focused on nonfungible tokens, VaynerNFT, is rebranding to Vayner3 as it broadens its offering to encapsulate Web3 activations one year after it was founded.

Gary Vaynerchuk, chairman of holding company VaynerX, launched VaynerNFT in July 2021 to help brands plan, strategize and execute on NFT strategies. At the time, he said NFTs were primed to become a “real consumer trend in perpetuity” as he predicted brands would invest heavily in the technology in 2022.

A diverse range of brands have released NFT projects in the past year, from Tommy Hilfiger to PepsiCo to the Ukrainian government. But the digital assets have emerged as one segment of a much more comprehensive push from brands into metaverse and Web3 experiences.

Announcing the rebrand of VaynerNFT, the company said that while interest in the NFT world “continues to expand dramatically”, the past 12 months have also given rise to virtual events and metaverse experiences, cryptocurrency acceptance and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

The new Vayner3 is positioning itself as a consultancy that can help brands invest in experiences across the Web3 ecosystem, from building branded metaverses to blockchain integration strategies. NFT technology “will remain a cornerstone of Web3”, it said.

Vaynerchuk, who is CEO of Vayner3, said In a statement: “The world of Web3 is the next iteration of consumer behavior. The team we built at Vayner3 is here to guide the world’s leading enterprises and intellectual property owners through this space.”

The consultancy will continue to be led by Avery Akkineni as president.

Akkineni said there are now “myriad ways” for brands to engage in the Web3 space, from loyalty integration programs, immersive consumer and digital experiences, philanthropy infrastructure to adopting cryptocurrency acceptance.

 “While NFTs may have been the word of the year in 2021, there are myriad ways for enterprises to engage in multidimensional Web3 strategies, anchored in driving tangible business outcomes,” Akkineni said in a release. Akkineni also serves in an advisory capacity across Salesforce Web3 Studios and OneOf, an eco-conscious NFT platform.

The consultancy launched with Budweiser as a flagship client and said it now services more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies, including PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo and Coinbase.

Some clients, including Budweiser, Diageo and PepsiCo, are shared with VaynerX’s creative and media agency VaynerMedia, where Vaynerchuk is also CEO. VaynerMedia grew revenue by 31% to $188 million in 2021, according to its Campaign US Report Card.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

4 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why talent is moving from agencies to tech platforms and startups

5 Why talent is moving from agencies to tech platforms and startups

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

6 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

7 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

8 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

9 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

10 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Related Articles

How viable is Instagram’s latest NFT initiative?
Analysis
May 12, 2022
Bethanie Ryder

How viable is Instagram’s latest NFT initiative?

‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap
Digital
May 23, 2022
Bethanie Ryder

‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s ...

Metaverse insurance: Ushering in a new class of assets
Digital
May 23, 2022
Humphrey Ho

Metaverse insurance: Ushering in a new class of assets

VaynerNFT launches with Budweiser as flagship client
Marketing
Jul 14, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

VaynerNFT launches with Budweiser as flagship client

Just Published

Agency dissatisfaction drives growth of in-housing: WFA
News
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency dissatisfaction drives growth of in-housing: WFA

Nearly seven in 10 respondents to a survey from the World Federation of Advertisers and The Observatory International survey said they had recently made, or planned to make, changes to their agency roster.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Through hyperlocal content and empowering local sellers, Pan has managed to grow the ecommerce brand into one of Southeast Asia’s greatest success stories.

TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to reach under-18 gamers in APAC
Digital
16 hours ago
Shawn Lim

TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to ...

175,000 kids come online for the first time and by the age of 13, each one will have 72 million data points associated with them