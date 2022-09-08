Advertising Marketing News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

VaynerMedia names new EMEA chief as Sarah Baumann exits

The agency has also hired a creative lead in a new-look leadership team.

Daisy Domenghini and VJ Anand: VaynerMedia's new EMEA managing director and ECD, respectively
Daisy Domenghini and VJ Anand: VaynerMedia's new EMEA managing director and ECD, respectively

VaynerMedia has revealed a new EMEA leadership team following the departures of managing director Sarah Baumann and its creative and strategy leads.

Daisy Domenghini, the agency’s head of client services has been promoted to managing director and VJ Anand, the agency’s head of creative in APAC, will relocate to London to become EMEA executive creative director, succeeding Becky McOwen-Banks, who resigned at the end of June.

The pair join a leadership team that consists of head of strategy Allan Blair, head of media Ben Allison, head of finance Ryan Fitzpatrick and head of people and experience Kate Thrumble.

Baumann has led VaynerMedia EMEA since 2019 and is a former deputy chief executive of Leo Burnett. 

Gary Vaynerchuk, the global chief executive of VaynerMedia, said she had left to pursue an “exciting” new challenge. 

Domenghini joined VaynerMedia in October 2021 and previously spent nearly 10 years at Engine Group, where she rose to global client managing director. She takes the reins at an agency that has grown its London team by 21% in the past year and recently won a social and strategy brief for Durex. Its other clients in this region include Hydrow, Kraft-Heinz, NatWest Group, TikTok and Tinder.

“Since day one, I felt at home at Vayner and I’m immensely proud to have been given the opportunity to lead such talented individuals and ambitious clients,” Domenghini said. “We’re truly built for the modern age of marketing, created from the consumer up, and our clients see growth and traction with us. Gary’s vision and ability is breeding a new tribe of marketers and creating a restless energy that means we’re constantly evolving to provide a better service.” 

Vaynerchuk told Campaign that Domenghini was a standout candidate to succeed Baumann, despite having been at the agency for less than a year.

“Sarah Baumann who has been leading our office is now exploring new ventures, and we are always excited to support our alumni on,” Vaynerchuk said, adding that Baumann played a pivotal role establishing VaynerMedia in EMEA, after Eric Fulwiler, who launched the EMEA agency left.

“Daisy has come in and she just gets [our business]," he added. "She has demonstrated exceptional qualities of being a great leader, truly understanding our integrated model of having creative and media working seamlessly together.”

Anand, who will join the London office in November, manages creative teams across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Japan, Indonesia and India. He has led projects for PepsiCo and Prudential.

“VJ is a superstar as head of creative in our APAC office. I am confident that their partnership will propel our rapidly expanding presence in EMEA,” Vaynerchuk said.

Anand added: “I will really miss the APAC team, but I leave immensely proud that they are all rocketships and working with some of the world’s best brands. Here’s to exploring and building original, cutting-edge models of creativity with Daisy and the rest of the team in EMEA.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

1 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

2 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

3 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

4 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

5 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

6 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

7 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

8 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

9 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

10 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

Related Articles

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer
Advertising
Jul 8, 2021
Mariah Cooper

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer

VaynerMedia announces APAC leadership switch
Advertising
Jun 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

VaynerMedia announces APAC leadership switch

Messy millennials in Pepsi APAC campaign
Advertising
Jul 7, 2022
Ad Nut

Messy millennials in Pepsi APAC campaign

Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global head of media
Digital
Jan 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global ...

Just Published

WFA uncovers the biggest blockers of creativity and effectiveness
Advertising
20 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

WFA uncovers the biggest blockers of creativity and ...

The first global study of its kind addresses the role of clients in tackling the decline of creativity in marketing and advertising.

Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer with Down syndrome was born
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer ...

Down Syndrome International (DSi) and Forsman & Bodenfors talk about the process behind an ambitious project to create a more inclusive digital environment.

Ogilvy takes top nods at 2022 APAC Effies
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy takes top nods at 2022 APAC Effies

The WPP shop was crowned Agency Network of the Year, with Ogilvy Mumbai named Agency of the Year for its work on the Grand Effie-winning 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad' 2.0.

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen

Media owners have suspended some or all advertising.