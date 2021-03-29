UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Mediabrands' UM has appointed Lawrence Wan as its first China CEO.

Wan will join the agency in April from Dentsu International China, where he is managing director of Team Intel and head of integrated solutions and growth.

His prior roles included managing director of Amnet China and managing director of iProspect China, as well as senior leadership roles at GroupM and Omnicom Media Group.

In his new role, Wan will lead the team to drive digital transformation and growth, and provide clients with offerings across data, strategy and analytics, performance and planning.

Wan will lead the market alongside existing China managing director Dominic Ng.

He will report to Chris Chen, CEO of Mediabrands China, and Kasper Aakerlund, regional president, UM APAC.

UM said the new CEO appointment is reflective of its growth in the market.

Chen commented: "As a digital transformation pioneer with a growth mindset, I believe Lawrence is a great fit with UM’s Futureproof philosophy and he is the 'future' talent we are looking for to lead the UM China business to new heights."

Aakerlund added: "Lawrence has the qualities that matter to our clients—entrepreneurial spirit, focus on growth and passion for driving digital transformation."