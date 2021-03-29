Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Mediabrands agency said appointment of first dedicated China CEO is reflective of its growth in the market.

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Mediabrands' UM has appointed Lawrence Wan as its first China CEO.

Wan will join the agency in April from Dentsu International China, where he is managing director of Team Intel and head of integrated solutions and growth.

His prior roles included managing director of Amnet China and managing director of iProspect China, as well as senior leadership roles at GroupM and Omnicom Media Group.

In his new role, Wan will lead the team to drive digital transformation and growth, and provide clients with offerings across data, strategy and analytics, performance and planning.

Wan will lead the market alongside existing China managing director Dominic Ng.

He will report to Chris Chen, CEO of Mediabrands China, and Kasper Aakerlund, regional president, UM APAC. 

UM said the new CEO appointment is reflective of its growth in the market.

Chen commented: "As a digital transformation pioneer with a growth mindset, I believe Lawrence is a great fit with UM’s Futureproof philosophy and he is the 'future' talent we are looking for to lead the UM China business to new heights."

Aakerlund added: "Lawrence has the qualities that matter to our clients—entrepreneurial spirit, focus on growth and passion for driving digital transformation."

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

3 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

4 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

6 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

7 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Burger King appoints UM China
Media
Mar 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Burger King appoints UM China

UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global Mediabrands role
Media
Feb 23, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global ...

TikTok has made the most progress toward media responsibility standards: Mediabrands report
Digital
Feb 9, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

TikTok has made the most progress toward media ...

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role
Advertising
Jan 20, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global ...

Just Published

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for marketers
Marketing
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for ...

The brand evangelist lists measures for brands—ranging from durability to shelving under-performing businesses and products—to survive as the pandemic rattles on.

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature press release
Marketing
2 hours ago
Aleda Stam

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature ...

Someone at the automotive brand hit “publish” a month too soon.

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google Cloud to create AI cakes
Digital
2 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google ...

Computer-generated recipe tested against dessert by Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins.

White Ops rebrands to Human
Advertising
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

White Ops rebrands to Human

Cybersecurity firm said in October that its name perpetuated a toxic association of good and bad with colour and race, and has chosen a new name that "more authentically represents its values."