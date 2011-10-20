um china

Burger King appoints UM China
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Burger King appoints UM China

The Mediabrands agency will manage the brand's media planning and buying.

UM China bags three new local accounts: Conba, Supor and Heinz Longfeng
Oct 20, 2011
Benjamin Li

UM China bags three new local accounts: Conba, Supor and Heinz Longfeng

SHANGHAI - UM China has added three new local accounts to its portfolio, two Shanghai-listed companies Conbra pharmaceutical and cookware and home appliance brand Supor, and Heinz Longfeng, a major frozen food brand, owned by international food giant Heinz.

Lisa Wei departs UM China for Aegis Media
May 23, 2011
Staff Reporters

Lisa Wei departs UM China for Aegis Media

SHANGHAI - Lisa Wei has been appointed as chief investment officer at Aegis Media China, less than nine months after taking on the COO role at UM China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

3 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

6 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

7 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

8 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

9 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

10 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold