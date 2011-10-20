Search
Burger King appoints UM China
The Mediabrands agency will manage the brand's media planning and buying.
Oct 20, 2011
UM China bags three new local accounts: Conba, Supor and Heinz Longfeng
SHANGHAI - UM China has added three new local accounts to its portfolio, two Shanghai-listed companies Conbra pharmaceutical and cookware and home appliance brand Supor, and Heinz Longfeng, a major frozen food brand, owned by international food giant Heinz.
May 23, 2011
Lisa Wei departs UM China for Aegis Media
SHANGHAI - Lisa Wei has been appointed as chief investment officer at Aegis Media China, less than nine months after taking on the COO role at UM China.
