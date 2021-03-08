Burger King appoints UM China

Following a competitive pitch, Burger King China appointed Mediabrands agency UM China to manage its media planning and buying business.

This client is a new one for UM in China and APAC, and the agency won the contract following a pitch involving shops from several other competing global networks.

Restaurant Brand International, the owner of Burger King, has an expansion plan in China and in the region. UM China says it won the business by demonstrating its 'Futureproof' philosophy, strength in leveraging data and personalised content, and the ability to address tangible targets by applying a result-driven approach.

Prior to the pandemic, Burger King planned to open another 1,000 stores in China within three years, but it took a hard hit from lockdowns that forced it to shutter half its stores in China, before business recovered as the market re-opened. The China business, operated by TAB Food Investments, is reportedly on the block.

"Burger King is a very sophisticated marketer and has led an incredibly rigorous process which demonstrates the importance they place on the role of communications within their business," Dominic Ng, MD of UM China, said in a release. "We’re looking forward to supporting Burger King’s ongoing business success with some great work.”

The win adds to UM's existing food and beverage remits in China, including media planning and buying for the beverage and instant noodle divisions of Uni-President in China.