Media News
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Burger King appoints UM China

The Mediabrands agency will manage the brand's media planning and buying.

Burger King appoints UM China

Following a competitive pitch, Burger King China appointed Mediabrands agency UM China to manage its media planning and buying business.

This client is a new one for UM in China and APAC, and the agency won the contract following a pitch involving shops from several other competing global networks. 

Restaurant Brand International, the owner of Burger King, has an expansion plan in China and in the region. UM China says it won the business by demonstrating its 'Futureproof' philosophy, strength in leveraging data and personalised content, and the ability to address tangible targets by applying a result-driven approach.

Prior to the pandemic, Burger King planned to open another 1,000 stores in China within three years, but it took a hard hit from lockdowns that forced it to shutter half its stores in China, before business recovered as the market re-opened. The China business, operated by TAB Food Investments, is reportedly on the block

"Burger King is a very sophisticated marketer and has led an incredibly rigorous process which demonstrates the importance they place on the role of communications within their business," Dominic Ng, MD of UM China, said in a release. "We’re looking forward to supporting Burger King’s ongoing business success with some great work.”

The win adds to UM's existing food and beverage remits in China, including media planning and buying for the beverage and instant noodle divisions of Uni-President in China. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

3 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

6 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

7 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

8 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

9 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

10 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

Related Articles

Four lessons from Warc on post-pandemic creativity
Marketing
Feb 22, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Four lessons from Warc on post-pandemic creativity

Interest in brand purpose heightened during pandemic and social unrest
Marketing
Feb 23, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Interest in brand purpose heightened during ...

Frenzied pandemic buying pushes Amazon's quarterly revenue past $100 billion
Advertising
Feb 3, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Frenzied pandemic buying pushes Amazon's quarterly ...

Burger King puts 'For Rent' signs to work in new campaign
Advertising
Mar 16, 2020
Michael Heusner

Burger King puts 'For Rent' signs to work in new ...

Just Published

Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'
Advertising
16 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'

This International Women's Day, we ask mid-level female creatives in the region what their biggest pain points are working in a male-dominated field.

It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ashwini Deshpande

It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design

From surgical instruments to crash test dummies and virtual assistants, gender biases and stereotypes have been built-into products causing real harm, says the co-founder of Elephant Design.

IWD campaigns: Angry, funny, clever and inspirational takes on gender equality
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

IWD campaigns: Angry, funny, clever and inspirationa...

See how organisations and agencies from around APAC have chosen to mark International Womens Day 2021.