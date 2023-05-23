UM China CEO and Mediabrands China COO exit

After two years into the role, Mediabrands' UM’s first China CEO Lawrence Wan has quit the agency, citing personal reasons. Meanwhile, Campaign has learned that Mediabrands China COO Jacky Tang has quit on the same grounds.

Campaign received an official confirmation from the agency on the exit news but has yet to receive further information on the replacements for these two positions.

Wan joined UM two years ago from Dentsu International, where he was managing director of Team Intel and head of integrated solutions and growth. Prior to that, he was managing director of Amnet China and managing director of iProspect China. He has also held senior leadership roles at GroupM and Omnicom Media Group.

Meanwhile, Tang has been a longstanding employee since 2009. He came on board as president of Magna China and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2017. Before IPG, he worked for GroupM, Dentsu and Coca-Cola.