News
Minnie Wang
2 days ago

UM China CEO and Mediabrands China COO exit

Two C-suite executives Lawrence Wan and Jacky Tang step down from leadership positions citing personal reasons.

(L) Lawrence Wan (R) Jacky Tang
(L) Lawrence Wan (R) Jacky Tang

After two years into the role, Mediabrands' UM’s first China CEO Lawrence Wan has quit the agency, citing personal reasons. Meanwhile, Campaign has learned that Mediabrands China COO Jacky Tang has quit on the same grounds.

Campaign received an official confirmation from the agency on the exit news but has yet to receive further information on the replacements for these two positions. 

Wan joined UM two years ago from Dentsu International, where he was managing director of Team Intel and head of integrated solutions and growth. Prior to that, he was managing director of Amnet China and managing director of iProspect China. He has also held senior leadership roles at GroupM and Omnicom Media Group.

Meanwhile, Tang has been a longstanding employee since 2009. He came on board as president of Magna China and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2017. Before IPG, he worked for GroupM, Dentsu and Coca-Cola.   

 

 

 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

5 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign360: Highlights

8 Campaign360: Highlights

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

10 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Related Articles

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO
Mar 30, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Agency Report Card 2022: UM
The Information
Mar 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: UM

Mediahub joins Mediabrands with an eye toward global expansion
Feb 17, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Mediahub joins Mediabrands with an eye toward ...

How tech and culture are linked in China
Jun 22, 2022
Jocelyn Tse

How tech and culture are linked in China

Just Published

Fidelity International appoints global media agency
49 minutes ago
Shauna Lewis

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch.

Pitch process wastes time, money, and impacts mental health: report
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

Pitch process wastes time, money, and impacts ...

MediaSense interviewed directors and C-suite ad professionals across the globe.

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?
2 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?

A Goafest 2023 panel of India's top brand marketers discuss brand love, the role of creativity, and the relationship between marketers and creative agencies

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments

Watch the film conceptualised by Fundamental here