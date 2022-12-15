PR News
Evie Barrett
2 days ago

UK royal comms team slammed in Harry and Meghan Netflix doc

The Duke of Sussex criticised the royals’ press offices for playing a ‘dirty game’ in the latest instalment of his Netflix docuseries.

UK royal comms team slammed in Harry and Meghan Netflix doc

In the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan, released today, the Duke of Sussex spoke of the competitive relationship between press offices for different members of the royal family.

He said: “If the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principal, so the offices end up working against each other.

“It’s a dirty game. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

Though claiming that he and William “promised” never to use these tactics, Harry implied that William’s comms team had contributed to the negative press coverage surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He added that the ordeal left him “heartbroken”.

“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, this business of trading,” continued Harry.

Elsewhere in the new episodes, Harry accused the palace of issuing a joint statement from him and his brother, for which he had not given permission. The statement was released shortly after Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties, with the intention of squashing rumours that William had ‘bullied’ the pair out of their positions.

PRWeek has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment, although it is understood that the royal family and its press offices have so far declined to comment in any capacity on the Netflix docuseries.

Last week, a guest columnist for PRWeek UK looked at the reputational impact the series could have for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

How are you using discovery commerce?

4 How are you using discovery commerce?

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

8 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

9 Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

10 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Related Articles

Don't make a royal mess of comms
Sep 20, 2022
James Halliwell

Don't make a royal mess of comms

How brands crashed the Royal Wedding
May 21, 2018
Omar Oakes

How brands crashed the Royal Wedding

Brands invest cautiously in Disney+ and Netflix
3 days ago
Jessica Heygate

Brands invest cautiously in Disney+ and Netflix

Investor View: The Netflix advertising dilemma
4 days ago
Ian Whittaker

Investor View: The Netflix advertising dilemma

Just Published

Global forecast: The impact of the energy crisis on adland
2 days ago
Jyoti Rambhai

Global forecast: The impact of the energy crisis on ...

Q4 2022: As energy prices skyrocket and half the world enters a third winter with Covid, Campaign explores how brands are investing in and adopting new advertising strategies in the face of an impending recession.

How Meituan's PR lead uses communications to cultivate sentiment
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

How Meituan's PR lead uses communications to ...

Meituan’s senior PR director speaks to Campaign about how he balances big data and social-media sentiment to form a brand communications strategy during a time of change for the brand.

Zulu Alpha Kilo turns satire campaign into purposeful action
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Zulu Alpha Kilo turns satire campaign into ...

The agency turned a video about left-handed mango chutney into a real product to support a local food bank.

The future of measurement is here — but don’t expect a silver bullet
2 days ago
Karen Stocks

The future of measurement is here — but don’t ...

Google's VP of global measurment solutions says marketers are mistaken to think there will be a one-stop-shop solution to replace third-party cookies.