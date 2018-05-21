Search
4 days ago
UK royal comms team slammed in Harry and Meghan Netflix doc
The Duke of Sussex criticised the royals’ press offices for playing a ‘dirty game’ in the latest instalment of his Netflix docuseries.
May 21, 2018
How brands crashed the Royal Wedding
There was no shortage of hoopla this weekend over His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales getting hitched to American actress Meghan Markle. Campaign takes a closer look brands that couldn't resist getting regal.
