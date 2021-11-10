Media Data News
TV and online push APAC media prices higher than expected

TOP OF THE CHARTS: APAC media inflation was predicted to be lower than other regions this year, but 2021 gains are closer to the global average says ECI.

TV and online push APAC media prices higher than expected

Global media prices, both online and offline, rose more than expected in 2021, according the latest media inflation report from ECI Media Management; prices rose 4% in total versus the 3% expected. 

APAC was predicted to have lower media inflation this year after prices were comparatively stable throughout 2020. Yet ECI says inflation in the region has grown in line with global prices at 4%.  


ECI Media Management’s Global CEO, Fredrik Kinge, said: "With confidence returning to consumers, businesses and economies across the world, we are also seeing media prices bounce back and expect them to return to pre-pandemic levels in most regions in 2022. In APAC, media inflation has risen beyond the levels we predicted earlier this year, driven predominantly by TV and online, and we predict that they will remain stable into the early part of 2022."

2021 Media inflation by type


APAC is also the only region that will see offline prices recover.  While online media prices are rising, online video is not appreciating at the same rates as other countries due to more subdued gains of 1.1% in China. 

ECI predicts advertisers and buyers can expect similar inflation rates for online and offline media globally in 2022 at 3.3% and 3.4% respectively, though print (newspaper -2%; magazines -3%) are expected to deflate further.

