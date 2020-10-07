APAC media prices demonstrate highest inflation rates globally

The pandemic has undoubtedly inflicted changes on media pricing globally. A new forecast on media pricing by ECI Media Management shows that digital display and digital video were the only media types to be inflationary at a global level. The print market, meanwhile, is facing a downturn, with newspapers and magazines anticipated to be the hardest-hit media types.

The charts below document Q3 media prices globally, with TV, OOH and radio also taking a hit.



In APAC, high internet and tech penetration has helped to drive the overall inflationary position of digital in the region, the report said. EIC also predicts that media prices will remain deflationary across all continents, except for APAC, where media prices are expected to experience mild inflation at 4.1%.

And despite APAC being the strongest region globally for TV, second waves of the virus could mean a downturn for the medium. Data shows that Japan has suffered significant deflation and is the key market driving down APAC’s overall position for TV.

In Southeast Asia, many major markets are showing lower levels of inflation for TV than in April, but the report said that their continued inflationary status demonstrates resilience. The timing of the first and second waves of the pandemic has also meant that the APAC OOH market has fared better than its EMEA counterpart, which has been affected by lockdowns and subsequent easing happening during the high penetration seasons of summer and Christmas.



In Australia, large discounts are being offered to TV networks, which the report said is helping stabilise the market. And with lockdowns still occurring in several states, OOH has been the hardest hit.

Five-year trend in Australia



In China, where Covid recovery is well underway, overall forecasts are still inflationary but not as high as previously anticipated.

Five-year trend in China



Things are a little more bleak in Indonesia with TV, radio and OOH continuing to dip in price.

Five-year trend in Indonesia



In Japan, where pricing is usually more flat, TV took the biggest hit, largely due to the postponement of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Five-year trend in Japan



In Korea, where early lockdowns helped contain the virus, no major changes were seen in Q3. The report noted low levels of transition from TV and radio to digital video.

Five-year trend in Korea



And finally, in India, there are no major changes to overall forecasts. TV and digital media will not be as deflationary as previously anticipated.

Five-year trend in India