Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
16 hours ago

APAC media inflation is most resilient globally: report

ECI Media's inflation report also sees CTVs and podcasts rapidly emerging as weighty media opportunities.

According to the latest media inflation report from ECI, APAC has seen the most resilient media inflation of any region in 2020. The region's position has been influenced by the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic that has meant that offline was not as deflationary and digital penetration in the market allowed for increased pricing. As a result, the report, titled ECI Media Management Inflation Report Update Q3 2020, notes, 2021 will see low single-digit inflation in APAC, likely dragged down by deflationary TV in China, a big driver of the region’s offline figures.

Meanwhile, digital saturation in 2020 and resulting price hikes mean that prices are unable to grow much more in APAC. As the report notes, "the impact of the pandemic on media spends was felt differently across the world. The North American and European stories closely reflect the global one, while APAC showed more resilience in 2020, buoyed largely by China’s quick recovery from the worst of the pandemic."

Global media trend

According to this report, some key APAC markets are expected to follow divergent trends in 2021. For example, in China, most media types are expected to trend down, weighed down by the outsize influence of TV, with the exception of digital video and OOH, which will both see marginal increases compared to 2020. 

Elsewhere, in Japan, TV is expected to bounce back, increasing 28 percentage points compared to its 2020 position. ECI anticipates that digital will drop back to its historical, flat inflationary position.  In India, the recovery is even more pronounced, the report notes, except for magazines and OOH, which will stay flat in 2021. 

The report predicts that overall media pricing across the world is set to bounce back in 2021. The deflation seen throughout 2020 is expected to ease; offline media is set to show optimism and resilience around the globe in 2021, and expected to be consistent with, or even higher than, online. ECI's report forecasts a 3% inflation in media. The only exception is print: both newspapers and magazines are forecast to remain deflationary at a global level, and either deflationary or with lower inflation across regions. 

ECI Media Management’s global CEO, Fredrik Kinge, said: "With media inflation across the world looking set to bounce back and the vaccine offering the prospect that the world will start to reopen, we are optimistic about the year ahead for the advertising industry.” However, he said organisations will need to wait and watch how measures such as the vaccine pan out before taking a final call, but contended that with digital increasing both its inflation levels and its share of advertisers’ budgets, advertisers must understand the transparency and effectiveness of their investments in order to drive higher media value.

APAC media trend

This report forecasts media inflation for seven key media channels every February; TV, digital display, digital video, newspapers, magazines, OOH and radio, at a global and regional level, and across 60 countries. An update to these forecasts will be published in Q3 2021. 

Meanwhile, two emerging mediums have started to make a strong impact on media investment plans across the globe. This report points out that connected TVs grew rapidly in 2020 and eMarketer increased their prediction for total ad revenue from this field in the US alone to $11 billion, compared to $7 billion in 2019.

This jump emphasises the increasing importance of CTV as a channel on which to advertise; in Latin America, programmatic CTV sales jumped by 130% in Q2 in Latin America, and 100% in Asia Pacific. In sharp contrast, sd revenues for this medium dropped 50% in EMEA, possibly because many advertisers pulled or deferred budgets in Q2. 

In addition, the report also noted the exponential growth of podcasts, with number of listeners expected to cross two billion by 2025, according to Omdia, up from 800 million in 2019. Ad sales could nearly triple in the same period, to $3.5 billion. Big tech companies are racing to acquire both content and technology capabilities in the field. Spotify, for example, recently purchased the advertising and publishing platform Megaphone. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

5 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

6 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

7 How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

8 Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

9 Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

10 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Related Articles

APAC media inflation set to easily outpace other regions
Media
May 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC media inflation set to easily outpace other ...

Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Advertising
Feb 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments ...

Trust in ads on different media is all over the map in APAC
Digital
Feb 4, 2021
Matthew Miller

Trust in ads on different media is all over the map ...

APAC media prices demonstrate highest inflation rates globally
Top of the Charts
Oct 7, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

APAC media prices demonstrate highest inflation ...

Just Published

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative

Watch the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett India here

P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India
Marketing
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

P&G wants equal representation of female directors ...

Part of the company's endeavour to drive equal opportunities for women and girls in education, at home, and in the workplace

How brands should deal with backlash
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

How brands should deal with backlash

Campaign India investigates what brands and agencies can do to maintain a healthy balance between ethical representation and standing their ground

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’
Advertising
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position ...

New Dentsu International CEO talks to Campaign.