Marketing Analysis Data
Staff Reporters
13 hours ago

Top 10: Asia's favourite video games

For the first time, our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research asked people across APAC to tell us which video games they think are the best. See which franchises reign supreme, across the region and in individual markets.

Top 10: Asia's favourite video games

The Asia-Pacific region boasts 55% of the world's population of 3 billion gamers, according to Newzoo. But what are they playing? In our first-ever look at brand sentiment about video-game franchises in APAC, massive global names dominate the top 10, but we also see great variation in popularity across the region's markets.  

The following facts about Asia's favourite video-game brands are compiled from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands explores consumer attitudes in 14 Asia-Pacific markets and encompasses 15 major product and service categories.

Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 video-game brands:

Brand 2021
League of Legends 1
Call of Duty 2
Minecraft 3
Final Fantasy 4
Counter-Strike 5
Animal Crossing 6
Grand Theft Auto 7
Resident Evil 8
Fortnite 9
Super Smash Bros 10


MORE GAME STATS
Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite game franchises.

Market-specific No. 1 rankings:

  • Call of Duty (6): Australia, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand
  • League of Legends (5): China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam 
  • Minecraft (1): Singapore
  • Final Fantasy (1): Thailand
  • Animal Crossing (1): Japan

Lowest market-specific ranking for the members of the regional top 5:

  • League of Legends: Australia (9)
  • Call of Duty: Hong Kong (7)
  • Minecraft: Taiwan (7)
  • Final Fantasy: Taiwan (11)
  • Counterstrike: Japan (17)

Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):

  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin's Creed
  • Borderlands
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dota
  • Forza Horizon
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • Overwatch
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • The Walking Dead

Top-5 rankings in specific markets for games that rank in the second 10 regionally:

  • Dota: Malaysia (2), Philippines (3), Singapore (4), Indonesia (5)  
  • Overwatch: Korea (2), Vietnam (4), China (5)
  • Asassin's Creed: Taiwan (5)
  • The Walking Dead: Vietnam (3)
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

