Top 10: Asia's favourite video games

The Asia-Pacific region boasts 55% of the world's population of 3 billion gamers, according to Newzoo. But what are they playing? In our first-ever look at brand sentiment about video-game franchises in APAC, massive global names dominate the top 10, but we also see great variation in popularity across the region's markets.

The following facts about Asia's favourite video-game brands are compiled from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands explores consumer attitudes in 14 Asia-Pacific markets and encompasses 15 major product and service categories.

Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 video-game brands:

Brand 2021 League of Legends 1 Call of Duty 2 Minecraft 3 Final Fantasy 4 Counter-Strike 5 Animal Crossing 6 Grand Theft Auto 7 Resident Evil 8 Fortnite 9 Super Smash Bros 10



MORE GAME STATS

Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite game franchises.

Market-specific No. 1 rankings:

Call of Duty (6): Australia, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand

League of Legends (5): China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam

Minecraft (1): Singapore

Final Fantasy (1): Thailand

Animal Crossing (1): Japan

Lowest market-specific ranking for the members of the regional top 5:

League of Legends: Australia (9)

Call of Duty: Hong Kong (7)

Minecraft: Taiwan (7)

Final Fantasy: Taiwan (11)

Counterstrike: Japan (17)

Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):

Apex Legends

Assassin's Creed

Borderlands

Cyberpunk 2077

Dota

Forza Horizon

Left 4 Dead 2

Overwatch

Red Dead Redemption

The Walking Dead

Top-5 rankings in specific markets for games that rank in the second 10 regionally: