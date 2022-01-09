Three in the running for Scholl global creative account

Scholl Wellness Company has begun a review of its global creative requirements after Reckitt Benckiser (RB) sold the business to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners.

Campaign understands that BBD Perfect Storm, Iris and St Luke’s are still involved in a review process facilitated by Oystercatchers. Scholl previously worked with Havas Germany.

Adrian Mooney, Scholl's vice-president of marketing, said: “Scholl is both the market-leading and best-loved brand in foot care across Europe, Japan and Australia. Under new ownership, the team we are building here have a unique and exciting opportunity to write a new chapter for the brand, with consumers who trust the benefits we bring, as well as those who see feet as a key part of their wellness regime.

“We look forward to the pitch with three incredible agencies and to working with the winner, who will be central to the repositioning of the brand and showcasing of our unique products.”

Last year, Yellow Wood Partners acquired Scholl from RB, reuniting it with its former sister company, Dr. Scholl's, following 37 years of separation. Yellow Wood acquired Dr Scholl’s from Bayer in 2019. The brands will continue to operate separately and serve different markets.

Joan Creative has handled Dr Scholl’s creative since winning the business from DentsuMB a year ago.

Dr. Scholl's was founded by Chicago podiatrist William Mathias Scholl in 1906. It produces shoe inserts, orthotics and pain relief products. The business generates annual global sales of more than $700 million.

A decision on Scholl’s creative review is expected in March.