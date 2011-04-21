scholl
Three in the running for Scholl global creative account
The foot care brand, which is under new ownership, is seeking a creative partner.
Reckitt profits climb as SSL takeover drives revenues
GLOBAL - Profits at Reckitt Benckiser rose by 4.7 per cent to US$798 million in the first quarter of 2011, with the integration of SSL pushing total revenue up 14 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Reckitt Benckiser hands Durex, Scholl to Euro RSCG
GLOBAL - Reckitt Benckiser has moved global ad duties for its newest brands, Durex and Scholl, into its lead agency Euro RSCG Worldwide following the acquisition of SSL.
RB retains Durex and Scholl marketer after acquisition
GLOBAL - Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has appointed Volker Sydow, the group marketing director at the recently acquired SSL, as global category director to lead development for 'powerbrands' Durex and Scholl.
Reckitt Benckiser adds Durex and Scholl to its portfolio
GLOBAL - FMCG giant Reckitt Benckiser is to buy Durex condoms maker SSL for US$3.6 billion.
SPRG wins SSL Healthcare and NBC Universal PR appointments in Singapore
SINGAPORE - SPRG Singapore has been handed the public relation accounts of SSL Healthcare and NBC Universal Networks International.
