scholl

Three in the running for Scholl global creative account
11 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Three in the running for Scholl global creative account

The foot care brand, which is under new ownership, is seeking a creative partner.

Reckitt profits climb as SSL takeover drives revenues
Apr 21, 2011
Ed Owen

Reckitt profits climb as SSL takeover drives revenues

GLOBAL - Profits at Reckitt Benckiser rose by 4.7 per cent to US$798 million in the first quarter of 2011, with the integration of SSL pushing total revenue up 14 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Reckitt Benckiser hands Durex, Scholl to Euro RSCG
Nov 17, 2010
Sara Kimberley

Reckitt Benckiser hands Durex, Scholl to Euro RSCG

GLOBAL - Reckitt Benckiser has moved global ad duties for its newest brands, Durex and Scholl, into its lead agency Euro RSCG Worldwide following the acquisition of SSL.

RB retains Durex and Scholl marketer after acquisition
Nov 4, 2010
Staff Reporters

RB retains Durex and Scholl marketer after acquisition

GLOBAL - Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has appointed Volker Sydow, the group marketing director at the recently acquired SSL, as global category director to lead development for 'powerbrands' Durex and Scholl.

Reckitt Benckiser adds Durex and Scholl to its portfolio
Jul 22, 2010
John Reynolds

Reckitt Benckiser adds Durex and Scholl to its portfolio

GLOBAL - FMCG giant Reckitt Benckiser is to buy Durex condoms maker SSL for US$3.6 billion.

SPRG wins SSL Healthcare and NBC Universal PR appointments in Singapore
Apr 29, 2010
Kenny Lim

SPRG wins SSL Healthcare and NBC Universal PR appointments in Singapore

SINGAPORE - SPRG Singapore has been handed the public relation accounts of SSL Healthcare and NBC Universal Networks International.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

3 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

4 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

5 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

6 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

8 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

9 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

10 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands