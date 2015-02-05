Publicis Groupe has overcome the final hurdles in its takeover of Sapient for $3.7 billion after gaining all the required regulatory approvals, and expects to complete the transaction today.
The review is a statutory process Unilever embarks on every three years. The current contract ends at the end of 2015, and a decision is expected before then.
SC Johnson, the owner of Mr Muscle, has consolidated its global planning account with PHD in the US.
GLOBAL - Publicis has bought the North America-based digital agency Rosetta Group for US$575 million, in an acquisition it claims takes digital to more than 30 per cent of its total revenues.
GLOBAL - Nokia is to drop the Ovi name from its applications store and replace it with Nokia Services, as it prepares to abandon its Symbian smartphone operating system and develop a strategic alliance with Microsoft.
GLOBAL - Apple has leapfrogged Google and IBM to become the world's most valuable brand, according to Millward Brown.
