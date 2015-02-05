Ed Owen

Publicis Groupe to complete Sapient takeover today
Advertising
Feb 5, 2015
Ed Owen

Publicis Groupe has overcome the final hurdles in its takeover of Sapient for $3.7 billion after gaining all the required regulatory approvals, and expects to complete the transaction today.

Unilever reviews $4.5 billion global media account
Media
Jan 29, 2015
Ed Owen

The review is a statutory process Unilever embarks on every three years. The current contract ends at the end of 2015, and a decision is expected before then.

SC Johnson consolidates global media planning with PHD
Media
Jan 15, 2015
Ed Owen

SC Johnson, the owner of Mr Muscle, has consolidated its global planning account with PHD in the US.

Publicis buys US digital agency Rosetta for US$575m
Advertising
May 18, 2011
Ed Owen

GLOBAL - Publicis has bought the North America-based digital agency Rosetta Group for US$575 million, in an acquisition it claims takes digital to more than 30 per cent of its total revenues.

Nokia to dump Ovi brand for Nokia Services
Digital
May 17, 2011
Ed Owen

GLOBAL - Nokia is to drop the Ovi name from its applications store and replace it with Nokia Services, as it prepares to abandon its Symbian smartphone operating system and develop a strategic alliance with Microsoft.

Apple usurps Google as most valuable global brand
Marketing
May 9, 2011
Ed Owen

GLOBAL - Apple has leapfrogged Google and IBM to become the world's most valuable brand, according to Millward Brown.

