Advertising Opinions
Shauna Lewis
4 hours ago

Scholl appoints lead global creative agency following competitive pitch

Iris will be responsible for steering a 'customer reappraisal' of the brand.

Scholl appoints lead global creative agency following competitive pitch

Scholl’s Wellness Company has appointed Iris to its global creative account, following a competitive three-way pitch.

The other two agencies involved in the pitch process were BBD Perfect Storm and St Luke’s, with Oystercatchers, Tina Fegent and MCA having assisted in the search and selection.

When the contract begins on 1 April, Iris will be responsible for driving forward the idea of how the Scholl brand can help with footcare and overall wellbeing.

Adrian Mooney, vice-president of marketing at Scholl, said that Iris’ appointment was intended to “provoke a customer reappraisal”, with the Scholl brand currently most associated with footcare.

He added: “While it’s a brand that’s been around for more than 100 years, there is an exciting opportunity to establish a strong wellbeing role for Scholl while creating closer relevance with consumers.”

Scholl has previously worked with Havas Germany.

Claire Humphris, CEO at Iris London, said: “It’s not often you get the chance to work  with a client team that has the level of ambition that Scholl demonstrated to us throughout the pitch process. We’re really excited to help Scholl reinvent its 100-year old brand.”

Last year, Yellow Wood Partners acquired Scholl from Reckitt Benckiser, reuniting it with its former sister company, Dr. Scholl's, following 37 years of separation. Dr Scholl's was founded in 1906 in the US.

Yellow Wood acquired Dr Scholl’s from Bayer in 2019. The brands will continue to operate separately and serve different markets.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

8 Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

Related Articles

Three in the running for Scholl global creative account
Marketing
Jan 9, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Three in the running for Scholl global creative account

Reckitt Benckiser hands Durex, Scholl to Euro RSCG
Advertising
Nov 17, 2010
Sara Kimberley

Reckitt Benckiser hands Durex, Scholl to Euro RSCG

RB retains Durex and Scholl marketer after acquisition
Marketing
Nov 4, 2010
Staff Reporters

RB retains Durex and Scholl marketer after acquisition

Reckitt Benckiser adds Durex and Scholl to its portfolio
Marketing
Jul 22, 2010
John Reynolds

Reckitt Benckiser adds Durex and Scholl to its ...

Just Published

Indie publishers on 'strike' to protest Facebook
Media
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Indie publishers on 'strike' to protest Facebook

Over 30 outlets are taking part in a 24-hour 'blackout' today to put pressure on Meta to negotiate and pay for Facebook's use of the content they normally produce.

How Astound Commerce is supporting Ukrainian employees in wartime
Digital
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

How Astound Commerce is supporting Ukrainian ...

The digital commerce consultancy has Ukrainian founders and close to 1,000 employees in the country.

Ralph Pardo to replace Scott Hagedorn as Omnicom Media Group NA chief
Media
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Ralph Pardo to replace Scott Hagedorn as Omnicom ...

Hagedorn has been with Omnicom since 2004 but is leaving the company.

Why are NFTs so divisive?
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Why are NFTs so divisive?

The emerging technology has polarised the industry, which tech experts attribute to a poor understanding of Web3. Three agency leaders unpack criticisms of NFTs, and suggest moving from 'fads' to long-term innovation planning.