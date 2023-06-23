Tencent announces joint digital ads partnership with GroupM & Dentsu

Tencent Marketing Solution (TMS) has formed partnerships with GroupM and Dentsu as part of its "China's Digital Market: A Growth Roadmap" strategy.

Announced at Cannes Lions 2023, TMS’ expanded partnership with GroupM will see them create content with the WeChat ecosystem for digital branding, using marketing science to facilitate data-driven decisions, and promoting co-creation to amplify content marketing influence.

For example, brands can use WeChat to develop their own storefronts and engage with users, while GroupM will provide advertisers with marketing services across Tencent's ecosystem to its global clients. TMS will combine its marketing science products with GroupM's data and planning to help advertisers achieve ROI within Tencent's ecosystem.

GroupM will collaborate with Tencent's content platforms, such as Tencent Video, to co-create content and joint marketing for advertisers.

Both parties first started working together in 2021 when they launched the Tengyi Plan, collaborating on product development, technology, and talent for audience targeting. Some activations by both parties include partnering Lincoln for the Backstreet Boys' virtual concert, the

Metaverse Fan Festival for Coca-Cola and creating a “China Luxury Industry Biddable Advertising Playbook”.

“China has always been a pioneer in digital marketing, revolutionizing traditional media investment tactics and introducing new ideas to global markets,” said Andrew Meaden, GroupM's global head of investment.

“Our partnership is designed to help GroupM's global client base leverage the power of Tencent's ecosystem to drive growth for their businesses. We are excited about the potential for our partnership together to usher in a new era of media where advertising resonates more effectively with people.”

Partnership with Dentsu

For its joint venture with Dentsu, both parties will concentrate on integrated marketing solution development, copyrighted content cooperation, marketing technology and measurement, and charity and social responsibility.

For example, Dentsu aims to leverage Tencent's ecosystem to create a platform for sustainable growth in creative, media, and customer experience. Both parties will explore potential collaborations for animation, cartoons and esports in areas such as copyright cooperation, content introduction and expansion into global markets, as well as joint marketing and operations.

Tencent will allow Dentsu to use its measurement and data product, RACE across a multitude of markets and industries to offer advertisers more perspectives to their clients.

“Consumers demand quality choices in today’s digitally-savvy market and Dentsu’s strategic partnership with Tencent teams us together–leveraging innovations, resources and our leading business positions to help brands predict, plan and move forward for what’s next,” said Deric Wong, chief executive officer of Dentsu China.

“At Dentsu, we think global and act local, to understand each market better. Collaboratively with Tencent’s unparalleled Internet value added services in China, we look forward to create tomorrow’s experience today.”