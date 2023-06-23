Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Tencent announces joint digital ads partnership with GroupM & Dentsu

Cannes Lions 2023: Tencent wants to show advertisers it can achieve ROI on its platforms with the help of GroupM and Dentsu.

Photo: Tencent with Denstu (on top) and Group M (bottom)
Photo: Tencent with Denstu (on top) and Group M (bottom)

Tencent Marketing Solution (TMS) has formed partnerships with GroupM and Dentsu as part of its "China's Digital Market: A Growth Roadmap" strategy. 

Announced at Cannes Lions 2023, TMS’ expanded partnership with GroupM will see them create content with the WeChat ecosystem for digital branding, using marketing science to facilitate data-driven decisions, and promoting co-creation to amplify content marketing influence. 

For example, brands can use WeChat to develop their own storefronts and engage with users, while GroupM will provide advertisers with marketing services across Tencent's ecosystem to its global clients. TMS will combine its marketing science products with GroupM's data and planning to help advertisers achieve ROI within Tencent's ecosystem.  

GroupM will collaborate with Tencent's content platforms, such as Tencent Video, to co-create content and joint marketing for advertisers. 

Both parties first started working together in 2021 when they launched the Tengyi Plan, collaborating on product development, technology, and talent for audience targeting. Some activations by both parties include partnering Lincoln for the Backstreet Boys' virtual concert, the 

Metaverse Fan Festival for Coca-Cola and creating a “China Luxury Industry Biddable Advertising Playbook”. 

“China has always been a pioneer in digital marketing, revolutionizing traditional media investment tactics and introducing new ideas to global markets,” said Andrew Meaden, GroupM's global head of investment. 

“Our partnership is designed to help GroupM's global client base leverage the power of Tencent's ecosystem to drive growth for their businesses. We are excited about the potential for our partnership together to usher in a new era of media where advertising resonates more effectively with people.” 

Partnership with Dentsu

For its joint venture with Dentsu, both parties will concentrate on integrated marketing solution development, copyrighted content cooperation, marketing technology and measurement, and charity and social responsibility.  

For example, Dentsu aims to leverage Tencent's ecosystem to create a platform for sustainable growth in creative, media, and customer experience. Both parties will explore potential collaborations for animation, cartoons and esports in areas such as copyright cooperation, content introduction and expansion into global markets, as well as joint marketing and operations. 

Tencent will allow Dentsu to use its measurement and data product, RACE across a multitude of markets and industries to offer advertisers more perspectives to their clients. 

“Consumers demand quality choices in today’s digitally-savvy market and Dentsu’s strategic partnership with Tencent teams us together–leveraging innovations, resources and our leading business positions to help brands predict, plan and move forward for what’s next,” said Deric Wong, chief executive officer of Dentsu China. 

“At Dentsu, we think global and act local, to understand each market better. Collaboratively with Tencent’s unparalleled Internet value added services in China, we look forward to create tomorrow’s experience today.” 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

5 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

7 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

8 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

HSBC calls fresh global media review

9 HSBC calls fresh global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries
Jun 18, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries

Cannes Lions 2023: Whether advertising is a stunt or not, it has to be noticed
3 days ago
Raahil Chopra

Cannes Lions 2023: Whether advertising is a stunt ...

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at Cannes Lions 2023
4 days ago
Shauna Lewis

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at ...

Just Published

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
21 hours ago
Campaign Staff

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at ...

Momentous night for Asia Pacific as The Monkeys, Australia and Cheil Worldwide, Seoul bagged Grand Prix in the Titanium and Glass categories, respectively, on the last day of the 70th Cannes Lions.

Cannes daily global podcast episode 5: Apple's Ted Lasso win and Campaign beach party
1 day ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 5: Apple's Ted ...

Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. In this fifth episode, we discuss the big award wins from the fourth night.

Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for Cadbury on day four
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for ...

Leo Burnett also won gold as India added a total of seven Lions.