tencent

Tencent scores a big Q2 before Trump’s WeChat ban plan
Aug 17, 2020
Wenzhuo Wu

Tencent scores a big Q2 before Trump’s WeChat ban plan

Gaming and social advertising revenue surged during Tencent's second quarter, but media ad revenue took a hit.

Tencent likely duped by sham chili sauce marketers
Jul 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

Tencent likely duped by sham chili sauce marketers

Police in China have arrested three people who allegedly posed as marketers for 'Lao Gan Ma' brand chili sauce after millions in advertising fees were not paid.

Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking
Jun 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking

Brands from the region account for a quarter of the names on this year's brand-value ranking, including 17 from China.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Seng Yee Lau, Tencent
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Seng Yee Lau, Tencent

Working for a company as critical to Chinese digital marketing as Tencent, Lau's growth priorities hold a lot of influence over the success of many brands.

Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix
Jun 25, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix

Chinese video giant will use Iflix as backbone of its Southeast Asian expansion plans.

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
Jun 22, 2020
Yaling Jiang

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry

WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia