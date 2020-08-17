tencent
Tencent scores a big Q2 before Trump’s WeChat ban plan
Gaming and social advertising revenue surged during Tencent's second quarter, but media ad revenue took a hit.
Tencent likely duped by sham chili sauce marketers
Police in China have arrested three people who allegedly posed as marketers for 'Lao Gan Ma' brand chili sauce after millions in advertising fees were not paid.
Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking
Brands from the region account for a quarter of the names on this year's brand-value ranking, including 17 from China.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Seng Yee Lau, Tencent
Working for a company as critical to Chinese digital marketing as Tencent, Lau's growth priorities hold a lot of influence over the success of many brands.
Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix
Chinese video giant will use Iflix as backbone of its Southeast Asian expansion plans.
WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins