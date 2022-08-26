Tech Bites: Week of August 22, 2022

NEWS

Samsung has launched a new shopping format called 'shoppable worlds', featuring Samsung home appliances including its bespoke line and lifestyle TVs. The format will see Samsung create an immersive world that draws the audience, followed by an experience which replicates a ‘department store’ approach.

The first series features room sets created by designers and miniature model makers Ruchika Nambiar, Robb & Jess of Jessica Cloe Miniatures, Briar Nielsen, Hannah Lemon and Anna Wright. The rooms feature trending styles, from dark academia to grand-millennial to maximalism, to showcase how Samsung products can not only integrate but inspire home designs. The concept of miniature homes was developed by BBH Singapore.

Google announced multiple initiatives across skilling, AI and sustainability as it deepens its commitment to Singapore after 15 years. Key highlights include partnering with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Media Literacy Council, in support of the Digital for Life movement, to train 50,000 parents and children on online safety in the next year by bringing the Be Internet Awesome (BIA) curriculum to primary schools.

Google will take on up to 60 trainees under Skills Ignition SG and launch a fifth certificate, Digital Marketing and E-commerce, under Google Career Certificates. It will also double the number of companies in the employer consortium from 16 to 37 under the Skills Ignition SG programme. It has also established a partnership between Google Cloud and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) to strengthen AI cooperation in Singapore.

Foodpanda, with the help of Mindshare and Xaxis, is the first brand advertiser to programmatically utilise the Crystal Digital Screens at Hong Kong International Airport, operated by JCDecaux. The screens projected two 10-second videos using dynamic creative displays to showcase its panda mart service for passengers on quarantine.

APPOINTMENTS AND WINS

Ampverse has launched in the Philippines, its fifth market in Asia-Paciifc. To strengthen the local gaming and esports ecosystem, Ampverse will be investing north of 100 million pesos into the Philippines, with a core focus on four pillars: esports, talent, commerce, and Web3. It has also signed amateur esports, a team that has won 11 straight Mobile Legends championships. The team will play under the newly formed Minana brand, which was created with ambitions to become the leading youth lifestyle brand in the country.

Mediabrands has chosen Angela Zou as head of performance China to lead the Performance Hub, which integrates the capabilities and offerings of Reprise and MBCS (Mediabrands Content Studio), including ecommerce, social, search, content and KOL to drive growth for clients across the Mediabrands network in China. Zou will be tasked with leading the Performance Hub with integrated Reprise and MBCS’ strengths to develop holistic performance products and solutions to drive more synergy across the network and grow business with efficiency and effectiveness.

RGA's former APAC chief, Tuomas Peltoniemi, has joined Accenture Song to serve as its new Southeast Asia go-to-market and client services lead. Peltoniemi left RGA in June, culminating in a series of management changes. He had joined RGA as managing director in November 2018 from TBWA, where he has served as president of Digital Arts Network Asia. Read the full story here.

iProspect China has promoted managing partner Laurien Lee to be its new CEO, who will now oversee all aspects of the business, from business expansion to helping brand clients accelerate and integrate in China's digital ecosystem. Read the full story here.