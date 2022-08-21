Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover August 22 through 26, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

L'Oréal promotes Lau Sook Ping as the chief digital and marketing officer, Malaysia and Singapore. Ping has been with the group for over seven years and was previously transformation director, Malaysia and Singapore.

Digital media agency Essence has won integrated media agency duties for FMCG company Liby in China. The agency’s remit will include consulting, strategy, content innovation, media planning and media activation for all of Liby’s brand and performance marketing activities across China.

RGA's former APAC chief, Tuomas Peltoniemi, has joined Accenture Song to serve as its new Southeast Asia go-to-market and client services lead. Peltoniemi left RGA in June, culminating in a series of management changes. He had joined RGA as managing director in November 2018 from TBWA, where he has served as president of Digital Arts Network Asia. Read the full story here.

iProspect China has promoted managing partner Laurien Lee to be its new CEO, who will now oversee all aspects of the business, from business expansion to helping brand clients accelerate and integrate in China's digital ecosystem. Read the full story here.

Singapore-based independent agency, Blak Labs, bolsters its creative leadership with four key promotions:

Fin Guo who joined the company in 2014 as art director has now become the creative director.

who joined the company in 2014 as art director has now become the creative director. Elon Law and Wilson Tan move up as associate creative directors.

and move up as associate creative directors. Regina Lee who has been with the agency for a decade widens her remit as head of digital. She was previously the digital design chief.

Hong Kong-based restaurant operator Pirata Group appoints Burger King Scandinavia executive Steen Puggard as its new CEO as the group prepares for international expansion in 2023. A senior executive and marketer with 25 years of experience building both blue-chip brands as well as local and regional startups in Asia, Puggard succeeds co-founder Manuel Palacio who will assume the chairmanship of the company and focus on providing strategic advice. In his new role, Puggard will oversee day-to-day operations and Pirata Group’s international expansion.

Female-led British healthtech brand Elvie has selected PR and communications agency Sling & Stone to handle its brand awareness programme in Australia. Under the new partnership, Sling & Stone will launch Elvie’s innovative products in Australia, starting with the Elvie Trainer, the smart Kegel trainer designed by founder and CEO Tania Boler after she found out one in three women experience pelvic floor issues in their lifetime.

The association for public relations and communications professionals in Hong Kong (PRHK) has appointed a new board and sub-committees for the year 2022-23. The full list of appointments are here:

Carbo Yu , Sinclair, Chairperson

, Sinclair, Sofia Yip, Edelman, deputy chairperson

James Hacking, Independent, digital chair

Kevin On, Hoffman and Natalie Siu, Sandpiper as the education and mentorship programme co-chairs

Maria Cheong, BCW, education sub-committee

Penn Leung, Creative Consulting Group (CCG) is the new events chair

Kiri Sinclair, Sinclair is the honorary secretary

Stephan Engel, APCO and Ben Evetts, Cigna, membership co-chairs

Phyllis Yip, Edelman and Carol Yeung, Golin are the next gen co-chairs

Fran Tam, Edelman and Elizabeth Lui, Sandpiper are the next gen sub-committee

Mary Devereux, SEC Newgate, partnerships and sponsorships chair

David Croasdale, Newell is the treasurer

Cannan Wong and Serena Kwan, FleishmanHillard as the young professional representatives

Joe Lunn has been appointed as APAC head of Media at Uber. He was previously chief technology and transformation officer for Mindshare Australia. He was also chair for Australia's MFA awards.

RGA Singapore has promoted Marianne Whitman to general manager. Whitman, who has been at the agency for over six years, will lead the company’s Singapore office effective immediately. Most

recently, she held the position of group director, production. Whitman will continue to work with Dorothy Peng, who was recently promoted to SVP managing director Asia and oversees RGA’s Asia region.

Future Creative Network, an Indonesian holding company for creative technology network and incubator platform, has appointed Anne Ridwan as COO. Prior to joining FCN, she was a country director of R3 Indonesia

Luxury lifestyle brand Lexus has appointed Havas Blvd to amplify the Japanese carmaker’s sponsorship of the Lexus Melbourne Cup, including its presence in Flemington's Birdcage enclosure during the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Havas Blvd will manage consumer and lifestyle communications, including Lexus Ambassadors and friends of Lexus, bringing to life the refined luxury for which Lexus is renowned, through stunning entertainment, culinary, sustainability and design experiences.

Mindshare has appointed Bhidak Indraduta as its new managing director for Thailand, effective as of September 1, 2022. Indraduta, who has worked with Mindshare and GroupM for 20 years, has been promoted from his current position as Mindshare Thailand's chief client officer. He replaces Pathamawan Sathaporn who was promoted to CEO of GroupM Thailand in April. As MD, Indraduta will be responsible for ensuring clients' satisfaction and connecting them with wider GroupM services and WPP capabilities. He will report to Mindshare APAC CEO Helen McRae.