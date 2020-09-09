Advertising Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
21 hours ago

T. Gangadhar is Essence's new APAC CEO

He succeeds Kyoko Matsushita, who was promoted to global CEO last year.

T. Gangadhar
T. Gangadhar

Essence, GroupM's data and measurement-driven media agency, has appointed T. Gangadhar (known as 'Gangs' in the industry) as its CEO for APAC.

Succeeding global CEO Kyoko Matsushita, who was promoted to her role in August 2019, Gangadhar will be responsible for business growth and company culture across the agency’s fastest-growing region. Based out of Mumbai, he will work with Essence’s global and APAC leadership teams, and will continue to report to Matsushita.

Gangadhar most recently served as APAC president for growth and strategy. He first joined Essence in 2018 as India chairman and has more than two decades of experience in marketing, advertising and media. He previously held roles as managing director for South Asia at MEC and senior vice president and head of marketing at Sony Entertainment Television in India. 

“Essence is pioneering the use of data, analytics, and technology at a time when more and more companies are looking to take advantage of data-driven media and creativity," Gangadhar said in a release. "I am excited about leveraging our  ... capabilities to discover new ways to add value for our clients, consumers, and employees—in these current times and in the post-Covid-19 future ahead of us.”

He received a strong endorsement from Matsushita. "(Gangadhar's) extensive experience in the industry, his knowledge of Essence’s culture and our clients, and his vision for our business in the region make him the ideal person to lead us into our next phase of growth and innovation in APAC," she said. "As the most senior member of our regional leadership team, Gangs has done an outstanding job in partnering with me to navigate our business through the challenges of 2020."

Since Essence’s entry into APAC in 2013, the agency has expanded rapidly across the region, opening offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Delhi, Jakarta, Melbourne, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. Essence’s clients in APAC includes Airtel, the Financial Times, Google, Hermès, NBCUniversal and Scoot.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

2 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

3 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

4 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

5 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

6 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

8 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

9 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

10 Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Related Articles

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Media
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone ...

As Essence's APAC CEO steps up, how is the region faring?
Advertising
Apr 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

As Essence's APAC CEO steps up, how is the region ...

Agency Report Card 2019: Essence
Digital
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Essence

Grey Group doesn't think it needs a dedicated APAC leader. Is it right?
Advertising
Apr 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

Grey Group doesn't think it needs a dedicated APAC ...

Just Published

WWF India places emphasis on #TheUltimateVaccine
Advertising
1 hour ago
Campaign India Team

WWF India places emphasis on #TheUltimateVaccine

A campaign by McCann Worldgroup India suggests we should save the environment because it can save us from the risk of future pandemics.

Campaign hires Alison Weissbrot as US editor
News
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign hires Alison Weissbrot as US editor

The new US editorial leader starts in her new role on September 16.

As the pandemic prolongs, here's how marketers need to rethink their plans
News
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

As the pandemic prolongs, here's how marketers need ...

Three market watchers—Nielsen, Digimind and Euromonitor—provide some fresh insights on how consumers are thinking, acting and spending.

Sorrell's S4 Capital manages to grow despite Covid-hit summer
Advertising
2 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell's S4 Capital manages to grow despite ...

Asia leads the way in gross profit as Sir Martin Sorrell's venture reports accelerating growth through the summer despite the pandemic.