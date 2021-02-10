With Gangs in charge, how will Essence fare?

While Essence’s global erstwhile global CEO Christian Juhl got picked to run GroupM, his replacement was Kyoko Matsushita, the agency’s APAC chief. Essence’s leadership change has been seamless, however, with Matsushita replaced by company veteran T. Gangadhar, known as Gangs.

