Analysis Media
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Agency Report Card 2021: Essence

Much is excellent within Essence, from its technical chops to its DEI rep. But can the GroupM network consolidate all its strengths to deliver peer-beating growth?

Carousell

The smallest of GroupM’s agencies in terms of business volume has a reputation for outsize technical understanding, and continued to press forward with an ambitious R&D plan in 2021. In addition, som

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Premium content is for members only. Sign in or become a member today.

Membership

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only research, including Agency Report Cards and our CMO Outlook
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
  • Front stage pass: Conference video insight sessions
  • Member-only newsletters and access to Campaign editors
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

2 Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

3 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

4 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

5 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

6 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

7 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

8 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

9 The grades are in

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo

Agency Report Card 2021: AKQA
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: AKQA

Just Published

How Asian marketers can cope with ever-evolving threats to brand safety
Marketing
4 hours ago
Dimpy Yadav

How Asian marketers can cope with ever-evolving ...

Advertisers should frequently update exclusion lists, monitor ad campaigns placed on user-generated content platforms, and frequently revise keyword block lists, says the author

Is the boom in new advertisers a bubble that's about to burst?
Advertising
4 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Is the boom in new advertisers a bubble that's ...

Rising cost inflation and a decline in tech valuations has prompted speculation that some VC backers could rethink investment.

CMO survey warns talent shortage is holding the industry back
Marketing
4 hours ago
Ida Axling

CMO survey warns talent shortage is holding the ...

Research also shows just 11% of global CMOs are confident they have completed their digital transformation journeys.

Beam Suntory names Jerry Daykin as global media vice-president
Media
4 hours ago
Ida Axling

Beam Suntory names Jerry Daykin as global media ...

Daykin most recently worked at GSK Consumer Healthcare and joins the premium spirits company in a newly created role.