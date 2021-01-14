News Marketing Analysis
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

Sustainability bonds become fashionable among fashion brands

Adrian Cheng's K11 mall joins Chanel and Burberry in issuing a sustainability-linked bond, which commits the company to a renewable-energy goal.

Artist rendering of K11 Atelier King's Road in Hong Kong
Artist rendering of K11 Atelier King's Road in Hong Kong

Hong Kong property developer New World Development (NWD), owner of the K11 properties, became the first real estate developer in the world to sell a US dollar-based sustainability-linked bond (SLB) last Friday. 

In doing so the company raised US$200 million and also committed itself to achieving 100% renewable energy for its Greater Bay Area rental properties in the coming five years. So, K11 in the future will be using more solar panels and wind turbines to generate power. The move will also benefit those fashion brands that commit to sustainability in their operation and help fashion brands to achieve their renewable energy mission in the stores. 

NWD has maintained a 5-star rating (the highest) on the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in 2019 and 2020. “Businesses must take timely action to combat climate change," CEO Adrian Cheng said.

Green branding is nothing new, but cooperation between brands and developers is on the rise because fashion brands are the most prominent tenants of these shopping malls, and fashion brands appear to value sustainability more than ever before. They are looking for greener venues to set up their stores.

The action is connected to the industry being labeled as the second-most polluting industry by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in 2019. Within a year, global fashion brands rushed into the fashion of issuing fashionable and greener bonds. 

Chanel announced in September 2020 that it raised €600 million via an SLB, the first-ever among fashion brands. Thus, Chanel needs to use 100% renewable electricity by 2025 in all its shops, which pushes it to look for venues with high tech and renewable energy missions to help achieve the goal.

Its UK rival Burberry announced its own SLB the same month, and is aiming at a goal to produce climate-neutrality by 2022. 

In an era of pandemic and financial troubles, ESG (environmental, sustainability and governance) commitments injected not only greener energy but real money into the fashion industry. Ferragamo got a €250 million sustainability loan for its ESG targets in June 2020. Moncler got a €400 million loan commitment in July 2020. And Prada signed a contract with Credit Agricole for a sustainability loan in November 2019.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

7 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

10 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

Related Articles

Chanel could pull plug on Hong Kong show
Marketing
Aug 26, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

Chanel could pull plug on Hong Kong show

Gen-Z conservatism is changing fashion in China
Analysis
Sep 16, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

Gen-Z conservatism is changing fashion in China

Do Chinese millennials want diversity in fashion ads?
Advertising
Jul 23, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

Do Chinese millennials want diversity in fashion ads?

Chanel unexpectedly loses ‘Double C’ trademark infringement case in China
News
Jul 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

Chanel unexpectedly loses ‘Double C’ trademark ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad ...

Ad verification can help advertisers reduce wastage, ensure brand safety and avoid fraud. But it's not as simple as turning it on and hoping for the best. What's the best strategy to ensure return on investment?

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An existential threat to media and comms businesses?
Digital
3 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An ...

Edelman’s annual global trust barometer was unveiled on Wednesday (January 13).

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo
Marketing
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes ...

REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with climate data
PR
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with ...

INSPIRATION STATION: AKQA and Jung von Matt incorporate weather data and forecasting into Vivaldi's renowned score to make the impact of climate change audible for symphonygoers.