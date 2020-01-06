sustainable

Expect greener ideas from WPP in 2020
Jan 6, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Expect greener ideas from WPP in 2020

Growth and marketing chief Laurent Ezekiel is schooled in sustainability…literally.

Sustainable Development Goals winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

Sustainable Development Goals winners: Cannes Lions 2018

‘Palau Pledge’ wins another Grand Prix for APAC.

Unilever's sustainable brands grow almost 50% faster than rest of business
May 14, 2018
Simon Gwynn

Unilever's sustainable brands grow almost 50% faster than rest of business

Company says it has met around 80% of the targets in the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, launched in 2010.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia