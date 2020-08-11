Ruonan Zheng

Send feedback to Ruonan Zheng.
Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
Digital
Aug 11, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?

By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?
Digital
Jun 27, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?

To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.

Alibaba attempts to replicate Taobao model overseas
Digital
Jun 1, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Alibaba attempts to replicate Taobao model overseas

The platform encourages people to share within the AliExpress app, hoping to create a shopping environment similar to Taobao.

Overseas obstacles for Chinese companies in a post-COVID-19 world
Marketing
May 25, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Overseas obstacles for Chinese companies in a ...

Chinese companies are expanding their footprints to overseas markets to offset slowing domestic economic prosperity. Here's a look at some of the resistance they may face.

Luxury brands take action as coronavirus spreads
Marketing
Jan 30, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Luxury brands take action as coronavirus spreads

More than 13 brands and fashion groups including LVMH, Kering, L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, Perfect Diary and Neiwai made donations or other shows of support, and reaped public gratitude.

US affordable luxury brands’ problems run deeper in China than the trade war
Marketing
Jan 13, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

US affordable luxury brands’ problems run deeper in ...

A problem often overlooked is their waning desirability among the Chinese consumer - whose knowledge of affordable luxury brands started to shift long ago.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia