By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.
To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.
The platform encourages people to share within the AliExpress app, hoping to create a shopping environment similar to Taobao.
Chinese companies are expanding their footprints to overseas markets to offset slowing domestic economic prosperity. Here's a look at some of the resistance they may face.
More than 13 brands and fashion groups including LVMH, Kering, L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, Perfect Diary and Neiwai made donations or other shows of support, and reaped public gratitude.
A problem often overlooked is their waning desirability among the Chinese consumer - whose knowledge of affordable luxury brands started to shift long ago.
