Advertising News
Sue Unerman
5 hours ago

Sometimes the old ideas really are the best

There are 48 ways to transform creativity. Here’s number three – use an old idea.

Sometimes the old ideas really are the best

Recently the grand ad man Dave Trott gave a potted history of great advertising at the excellent ZeeMelt21 conference. This is a masterclass in what was the golden age of advertising as entertainment, and effective transformation.

Any strategist who is concerned with the role that TikTok will play in their 2022 plans would do well to start by going back and looking at the standout strategies of the past. Before you try to cut through in the metaverse, it is powerful to consider how cut-through worked in the world before computers.

One of the new studies from IPA Effectiveness Week this year also reminds us all that an old idea can be a great idea. 

The report from Warc, developed in association with Royal Mail Marketreach, is an analysis of successful UK case studies that use direct mail. It takes a look at what direct mail can offer in today’s world, in the context of changing consumer behaviours post-Covid and technology innovations, and explores the best strategies for measuring the effectiveness of direct mail campaigns.

And some of the results might surprise. For instance, that including direct mail in the campaign mix will uplift results significantly. Or that digital natives welcome direct mail in the mix. We all “love” a Frankenstein word, and this report hails the rise of "phygital" (I know, I know). Those between the ages of 15 and 24 are most likely to trust direct mail (out of everyone surveyed). For people who are accustomed to interacting digitally, a physical invitation to buy proves both novel and effective. 

There is much to be said too for recycling old ideas. Every hardened planner has the ideas that didn’t get through the selling process and get made. There’s a huge amount of effort that goes into generating new ideas for new briefs. But there is value in keeping a note of those ideas that didn’t quite make it, and seeing whether they have value in a new context.

This does not mean shoehorning an idea that does not fit. It isn’t time for the glass slipper to be forced on to the slightly less attractive sister’s foot. It does mean revisiting an idea that fell by the wayside and seeing whether it can be built on to satisfy a new brief, audience or tech platform.

There is a lot of rhetoric about the speed of change. However, fundamentally, nothing has changed. People are the same, human nature has not changed and we can produce great work only if we have true human insight for our professional target audiences (and for each other as team mates.) 

In my ZeeMelt21 talk I spoke about evolution. Five hundred years ago, the amount of information and data the average person was likely to see in an entire year probably equates to, what, 60 minutes of scrolling through social media now. But our human brains just haven’t evolved that much in that time frame. Which is why we blank out and ignore nearly everything that we see and just retain the tiny amount that interests or entertains us. 

Cutting through the clutter is more crucial as a skill than ever before for communication. A distinctive old idea, one that stirs us emotionally and triggers our memories, may well be a good place to start.

 

Sue Unerman is chief transformation officer at MediaCom

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

2 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

5 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

6 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

7 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

8 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

9 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

10 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Related Articles

Creating a cult of creative effectiveness
Advertising
Jan 7, 2021
Suzanne Powers

Creating a cult of creative effectiveness

Advertising and logic
Analysis
Oct 12, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Advertising and logic

Four lessons from Warc on post-pandemic creativity
Marketing
Feb 22, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Four lessons from Warc on post-pandemic creativity

Warc details 'best of best' campaigns, agencies for APAC and ANZ
Advertising
Apr 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Warc details 'best of best' campaigns, agencies for ...

Just Published

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali
Advertising
7 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this ...

The campaign titled, 'deliver the love' ahead of the festive season, aims at spreading the message of spending Diwali with covid heroes.

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch accessible podcast for deaf and hard of hearing audiences
Media
7 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch ...

The ‘More Than This’ podcast translates tone and pace into visuals.

Pepsico's Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more
Marketing
8 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Pepsico's Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more

The iced tea brand will provide $100,000 to women entrepreneurs to help lighten the load.

Boycott or not to boycott: how agencies should work with high-carbon clients
Advertising
11 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Boycott or not to boycott: how agencies should work ...

With COP26 under way, 'subvertising' activist groups have been targeting ad agencies, condemning them for escaping scrutiny for their role in destroying the environment. The problem isn't black or white, so how should agencies work with their polluting clients?