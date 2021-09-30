Digital Media News
Simon Gwynn
1 day ago

Snap partners WPP to launch AR Lab for brands

Holding company also formed a partnership with TikTok earlier this year.

Snap partners WPP to launch AR Lab for brands

Snapchat owner Snap has teamed up with WPP to launch global partnership The AR Lab, which promises to help brands build AR-based immersive experiences, with a focus on ecommerce.

The two companies said the deal would bring together WPP’s capabilities in creative, media, commerce and tech with Snap’s expertise in AR. 

WPP, which is Snap’s first agency AR partner, will collaborate with the platform on products and technology such as the new Snapchat Trends tool, with which brands and agencies can use proprietary insights and data to inform creative and campaign development. The deal will also involve:

  • A custom AR Lab Strategy Guide, covering best practices in AR creative development and how to seamlessly bring branded AR experiences to market
  • A co-developed optimisation scorecard for WPP clients, aimed at improving the effectiveness of campaigns

The AR Lab Academy, billed as an industry-first training programme that will aim to certify at least 1000 WPP employees by the end of 2021

A quarterly AR production competition for WPP clients, sponsored by Snap, focused on clients in key markets, including the UK and US. Snap will provide funding to bring the winning campaigns to life on Snapchat at scale.

Sanja Partalo, executive vice-president, strategic development and partnerships at WPP, said: “AR has a major role to play in the future of marketing and commerce, from virtual try-on to immersive digital experiences. Snap has built an impressive AR platform and we are delighted to partner with them to ensure our people can access Snap’s latest AR technology and in turn develop richer, more innovative commerce solutions for our clients and their customers.”

David Roter, vice-president, global agency partnerships at Snap, added: “Over 200 million Snapchatters engage with AR every day. This partnership will help brands reach that community through the camera in ways that are engaging, impactful and drive real business results. We are thrilled to debut this initiative with WPP and look forward to driving this important frontier in marketing and commerce together with their clients around the globe.”

A recent study for Snap conducted by Deloitte Digital across 15 major markets including the UK, US and France found that consumers widely see AR as playing a major role in their interaction with brands in the years ahead, with 94% of respondents expecting to use AR for shopping purposes more or the same amount next year, compared with this one. The study forecast that by 2025, 4.3 billion people between the ages of 13 and 69 globally would be using AR – almost triple the number in 2021.

WPP said that its media buying arm, Group M, had doubled its social AR investment in the last year.

In February, WPP launched a partnership with rival social platform TikTok focused both on improving brand-safety on the platform and developing new ad products. The holding company has formed partnerships with other major tech companies such as Facebook in the past.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

3 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

4 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

6 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

10 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Related Articles

Snapchat goes bigger into image recognition and AR maps amid spate of launches
Digital
Jun 12, 2020
Omar Oakes

Snapchat goes bigger into image recognition and AR ...

Snapchat launches shoppable AR Lenses
Digital
Apr 19, 2018
Simon Gwynn

Snapchat launches shoppable AR Lenses

Digital agency Dept creates limited edition AR puffer jacket in Snapchat
Digital
Apr 1, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Digital agency Dept creates limited edition AR ...

Snapchat launches camera tailored to darker skin tones at annual summit
Digital
May 24, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Snapchat launches camera tailored to darker skin ...

Just Published

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more accessible
Marketing
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more ...

In this pitch for web accessibility technology firm UserWay, Susan Bennett uses her instantly-recognisable voice to help people, then asks businesses to do the same.

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Writer

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief

Prolific marketer Alex Lopez has been responsible for some of Nike’s most talked-about campaigns in the past 20 years.

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for your brand?
Advertising
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for ...

Addressable OTT brings the targeting and efficiency of digital advertising into a premium video environment—a compelling combination. But there are several barriers preventing the channel from becoming a mainstay in ad budgets. Learn what they are in this week's Crash Course.

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. Will it matter this time?
Digital
19 hours ago
Chris Daniels

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. ...

Experts say the company’s point-by-point rebuttal of a Wall Street Journal investigation is missing the point: empathy.