SEC Newgate appoints board as it enters ‘new stage’

Strategic comms agency SEC Newgate has appointed a new board of directors to handle the changes arising from its delisting and look after its relationship with private equity fund Three Hills Capital Partner, which is providing €50m to finance the plan.

Fiorenzo Tagliabue has been confirmed as chief executive, with Emma Kane, Tom Parker and Brian Tyson as deputies. SEC said this leaves the “backbone of the strategic management unchanged”.

The board will be chaired by Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani, former group chief executive of Intesa San Paolo and member of the executive board of Allianz.

“We are now entering into a new stage of our development and the ambitions of our project are reflected by this new board, where solid experience in international finance and savvy understanding of our business are well balanced,” said Tagliabue.

“I welcome on board our new chairman, and the newly appointed directors, and wish to thank them for the trust and enthusiasm they showed to us, and the full understanding of the rationale behind our transformational project.”

SEC Newgate’s revenue hit $106 million in 2021.