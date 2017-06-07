board

CMOs face uphill battle proving marketing's value to CEOs, board
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Marketers must be able to link marketing activity with business impact to stay relevant, suggests Forrester survey.

STB retains Synergy H+K Strategies in Korea
Jun 7, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency has extended its partnership with Singapore Tourism Board for another two years.

Publicis Media unveils 'transformation' board
May 31, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The ‘next generation’ board will work with the agency’s global executive on future opportunities.

Inaugural Sports Matters provides forum for industry in Asia
Jun 13, 2013
Staff

SINGAPORE - The first-ever Sports Matters event will be held in Singapore on 18 and 19 September 2013, gathering key stakeholders in the business of sport in Asia with the aim of creating the foundations for a healthy and sustainable industry.

BBH launches dynamic image 'The Living Logo' for STB
Oct 28, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - BBH has relaunched the YourSingapore.com logo to represent Singapore's dynamic and diverse attractions, also challenging conventional interpretations of a coporate logo.

Ogilvy & Mather adds three new members to worldwide board
Jun 22, 2010
Kenny Lim

GLOBAL - Ogilvy & Mather has appointed three new members to the company’s global board of directors. Wayne Berman, chairman Ogilvy Government Relations, Christopher Graves (pictured), Global CEO Ogilvy Public Relations and Tony Grigg, worldwide managing director, global brand management Ford Group, were all named on the board.

