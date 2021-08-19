Analysis Data Marketing
Staff Reporters
13 hours ago

CMOs face uphill battle proving marketing's value to CEOs, board

Marketers must be able to link marketing activity with business impact to stay relevant, suggests Forrester survey.

CMOs face uphill battle proving marketing's value to CEOs, board

In a second pandemic year, as chief executives and company boards comb through their budgets, they are likely to have tough questions for their marketing leaders about the amount and efficacy of their spend. A Forrester report based on a survey of 150 CMOs now suggests that in these challenging times, CMOs must have the financial acumen to connect their investments with direct business benefits, or risk getting left out in the cold. 

According to this study, a full 71% of B2C marketing executives indicated that demonstrating the value of marketing to the CEO, CFO, and the board will be very challenging during the upcoming year. “Unless marketers equip themselves with data, finance acumen, and the ability to correlate marketing activity with business impact, they will become hopelessly obsolete and get left behind," Mastercard's global CMO Raja Rajamannar said in a podcast interview on this issue.

Mastercard's Rajamannar: CMOs must upskill themselves to be relevant


CMOs have a long slog ahead of them, according to Forrester's findings. As things stand, only 28% of B2C marketing decision-makers are confident they can accurately measure and attribute the incremental business value of their marketing efforts. To aid marketing's cause, it may be best for marketing chiefs to ally more closely with CFOs, to link their investments and actual business impact.


However, the first, and most challenging step for CMOs is aligning their goals with their colleagues in finance, according to the report. For one, both teams seem to have divergent views and priorities on key organisational metrics such as employee experience and acceleration of the digital business. Second both sides may disagree on the focus of investments across the funnel. And third, CFOs may be leery of a raft of marketing terminology—email open rates, social likes or PR impressions—that CMOs tend to use to justify their spend. 

Instead, Forrester recommends building out a suite of metrics that covers both short- and long-term metrics to boost marketing's business viability. On one hand, CMOs can use short-term measures such as sales conversion rates and cost per acquisition for a period of three months or less to gauge marketing effectiveness. And on the other hand, they can lean on longer-term brand valuation and equity frameworks to build stronger ties with their colleagues in finance.  

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

5 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

6 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

7 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

9 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Related Articles

Forrester CMO pushes for tighter integration of sales, marketing and product teams
Marketing
May 13, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Forrester CMO pushes for tighter integration of ...

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output
Marketing
Aug 4, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lynette Pang, Singapore Tourism Board
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lynette Pang, ...

CMO Power List 2021: Call for nominations
Advertising
May 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

CMO Power List 2021: Call for nominations

Just Published

Unmasked: Exposing the issues around mask misuse
PR
10 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Unmasked: Exposing the issues around mask misuse

INSPIRATION STATION: How a design student is creatively drawing attention to the ABCs of why masks aren't being worn properly in India.

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ad Nut

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The action legend doesn't break any bones in his newest film, but he does dance in a silly way that delights our pal Ad Nut, who has a soft spot for Shopee's over-the-top, orange-drenched ads.

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to ...

SPOT SURVEY: As major tech companies reveal plans to calculate employee salaries based on location and remote work preferences, Campaign is inviting opinions of those working in APAC on the topic.

Creative Minds: Hannah Melanson's wordy way of changing the world
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Hannah Melanson's wordy way of ...

We get to know the copy director at Digitas Australia through her answers to 11 questions. Learn about how Margaret Atwood changed her life, the big ask her boss surprised her by agreeing to, what really motivates her, and what advice she'd like to give her 10-year-old self.