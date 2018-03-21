chairman
Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas Greater China
Outgoing leader has spent 30 years in the network and has seen the business grow to more than 1100 staff across six locations.
Cannes Lions names new chairman
Philip Thomas takes over from Terry Savage.
Havas hires new Indonesia chairman
Appointment comes together with a new promotion to CEO.
David Liu appointed chairman, CEO of Posterscope China and Taiwan
SHANGHAI - David Liu (pictured) has taken up the newly created position of chairman and CEO for Posterscope, managing 166 staff members across 18 offices in China and Taiwan.
Starcom Australia promotes John Sintras to chairman and Chris Nolan to CEO
SYDNEY - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) Australia CEO John Sintras has been promoted to chairman, while COO Chris Nolan has been bumped up to CEO.
Pradeep Guha named the new AFAA Chairman
ASIA-PACIFIC - Indian entertainment industry veteran Pradeep Guha has been elected as chairman of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations.
