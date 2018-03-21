chairman

Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas Greater China
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas Greater China

Outgoing leader has spent 30 years in the network and has seen the business grow to more than 1100 staff across six locations.

Cannes Lions names new chairman
Mar 21, 2018
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions names new chairman

Philip Thomas takes over from Terry Savage.

Havas hires new Indonesia chairman
Jan 30, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Havas hires new Indonesia chairman

Appointment comes together with a new promotion to CEO.

David Liu appointed chairman, CEO of Posterscope China and Taiwan
Mar 4, 2013
Staff Writer

David Liu appointed chairman, CEO of Posterscope China and Taiwan

SHANGHAI - David Liu (pictured) has taken up the newly created position of chairman and CEO for Posterscope, managing 166 staff members across 18 offices in China and Taiwan.

Starcom Australia promotes John Sintras to chairman and Chris Nolan to CEO
Jan 24, 2013
Staff Reporters

Starcom Australia promotes John Sintras to chairman and Chris Nolan to CEO

SYDNEY - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) Australia CEO John Sintras has been promoted to chairman, while COO Chris Nolan has been bumped up to CEO.

Pradeep Guha named the new AFAA Chairman
Mar 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

Pradeep Guha named the new AFAA Chairman

ASIA-PACIFIC - Indian entertainment industry veteran Pradeep Guha has been elected as chairman of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

2 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

3 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

4 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

5 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

6 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

7 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

8 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

10 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs