Advertising News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

IdeateLabs gets Bhaskar Das as chairman

Das moves from Unica Token, where he was director, content creation.

IdeateLabs gets Bhaskar Das as chairman
Digital marketing solutions provider, IdeateLabs, has announced the appointment of Bhaskar Das as chairman. 
 
He will be responsible for mentoring the senior leadership team in augmenting the company’s offerings across data, content, and community solutions. 
 
Das moves from Unica Token, where he was director, content creation.
 
Amit Tripathi, managing director, IdeateLabs, said, “IdeateLabs is enhancing capabilities across functions to build the most comprehensive solutions stack for the brands we work with. In order to navigate the challenges that such growth brings, it was imperative to bring an experienced eye to guide the company’s journey toward becoming a true marketing partner. Having known Dr. Das for more than a decade, we are absolutely delighted at his acceptance of working with the company to build the company vision as we diversify solutions with a customer-first digital transformation strategy.”
 
Das said, “I am glad to have joined hands with this rapidly growing organisation. The company is committed to bringing innovative solutions for building brand conversations and is at par with the current market trends, especially in the world of Metaverse and Web 3.0 trends. I look forward to working cohesively with the senior management to sketch growth strategies for the group’s expansion in the Indian and international markets.”
 
With over 37 years of experience, has also worked with companies like Republic TV, The Times of India and Zee Media.
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

6 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

8 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

9 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

10 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Related Articles

Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas Greater China
Advertising
Jan 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas ...

SEC Newgate appoints board as it enters ‘new stage’
PR
Mar 30, 2022
James Halliwell

SEC Newgate appoints board as it enters ‘new stage’

Cannes Lions names new chairman
News
Mar 21, 2018
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions names new chairman

Havas hires new Indonesia chairman
Advertising
Jan 30, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Havas hires new Indonesia chairman

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022
Advertising
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022

News from IAS, WFA, Havas and more. Plus, Asia Pacific online subscription video on demand (SVOD) is forecast to grow 19% in 2022 to US$24.6 billion.

Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business
News
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business

BBDO’s Interone will continue its long-term partnership with BMW China and build a deeper integrated creative and digital business.

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business growth slows
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business ...

AWS and advertising sales were the growth driver for the tech giant.

Is the Chinaverse ready to take over the world?
Digital
1 day ago
Ramzi Chaabane

Is the Chinaverse ready to take over the world?

China seems to be developing a whole new offer for the metaverse, just as it did with web 2.0.