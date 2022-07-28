IdeateLabs gets Bhaskar Das as chairman

Digital marketing solutions provider, IdeateLabs, has announced the appointment of Bhaskar Das as chairman.

He will be responsible for mentoring the senior leadership team in augmenting the company’s offerings across data, content, and community solutions.

Das moves from Unica Token, where he was director, content creation.

Amit Tripathi, managing director, IdeateLabs, said, “IdeateLabs is enhancing capabilities across functions to build the most comprehensive solutions stack for the brands we work with. In order to navigate the challenges that such growth brings, it was imperative to bring an experienced eye to guide the company’s journey toward becoming a true marketing partner. Having known Dr. Das for more than a decade, we are absolutely delighted at his acceptance of working with the company to build the company vision as we diversify solutions with a customer-first digital transformation strategy.”

Das said, “I am glad to have joined hands with this rapidly growing organisation. The company is committed to bringing innovative solutions for building brand conversations and is at par with the current market trends, especially in the world of Metaverse and Web 3.0 trends. I look forward to working cohesively with the senior management to sketch growth strategies for the group’s expansion in the Indian and international markets.”

With over 37 years of experience, has also worked with companies like Republic TV, The Times of India and Zee Media.