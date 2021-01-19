Advertising Digital Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas Greater China

Outgoing leader has spent 30 years in the network and has seen the business grow to more than 1100 staff across six locations.

L-R: Mason Lin, Karl Wu
L-R: Mason Lin, Karl Wu

Karl Wu, co-chairman and CEO of Havas Group Greater China is to take over the management of the region after current chairman Mason Lin announced his plan to retire at the end of 2021 after 30 years with the company.

Lin first joined Havas Taiwan in 1991, transferring to Beijing in 1993, to start up operations at the then Euro RSCG China. Today, with 1100 staff across Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Lin has helped extend Havas Group Greater China’s offering beyond advertising creative and media into marketing services, PR, sports and entertainment events and healthcare communications. 

“I have been through cycles of both positive tailwinds and tough headwinds, and through each one, it is the supportive clients and the talented and committed colleagues whom I have had the pleasure to work alongside,” Lin said in a release.

Wu has been with Havas for five years in China, having moved from MediaCom China, where he was COO for the China unit and managing director for the Volkswagen Group business. “Having worked with Mason for the past five years at Havas, I fully appreciate the values and strength he has built in our people and our businesses and we are perfectly poised for the next phase of our growth across the region," Wu said. 

